Smallville Superman May Return

Tom Welling, best known for his role as Clark Kent in the television series Smallville, has been open about wearing Superman’s costume on the television screen. This comes after a decade-long absence from the role, following the series finale of Smallville in 2011.

Welling has previously shown reluctance to fully embody Superman on screen and was usually a proponent of just showcasing Clark Kent’s journey to becoming Superman. While the finale of Smallville featured a brief glimpse of Superman, Welling has said that he felt it was more important to showcase Clark’s transformation. However, he’s told ComicBookMovie he’s grown warmer to the idea of taking on Superman.

In the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, Welling reprised his role. However, it didn’t give him an opportunity to wear the iconic Superman suit. However, in a recent interview, Welling revealed that his perspective has shifted. He mentioned that his two sons’ fascination with superheroes has led him to consider the possibility of donning the suit.

Obviously, many fans want Welling to become Superman in earnest. Given the recent trend of successful television show revivals, there is potential for Welling to reprise his role. This all depends on how much James Gunn wants to make alternate stories that could interfere with the reception of his Superman. It’s hard to say that it will come anytime soon.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding potential projects, Welling’s willingness to return to the role of Superman is a big part of what will put him on the screen. He has also shown interest in reviving the series with an animated format alongside former co-star Michael Rosenbaum. So it shows he’s a team player and can get along with people, making things happen.

This is an important step in getting a Welling Superman, and now it’s up to the studios to do their part and give him the opportunity. There’s no doubt it will be great to finally see Welling don the costume.

