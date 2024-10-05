Ryan Reynold’s Green Lantern May Be Hurting The DCU

James Gunn’s reboot of the DC Universe may be facing some issues because of Ryan Reynolds’ 2011 Green Lantern film. Despite the success of Reynolds’ recent projects like Deadpool & Wolverine, his Green Lantern performance has become synonymous with the film’s critical and commercial failure.

That’s right, this negative association with the character has led to some reluctance from actors to take on the role of Hal Jordan in the upcoming Lanterns series. Reportedly, stars like Josh Brolin, Matthew McConaughey, and Ewan McGregor were all considered for the part, but Brolin reportedly declined due to the baggage surrounding the character. We are unsure if the others also gave a similar no.

Even though Reynolds has consistently poked fun at the film and offered a humorous perspective on the experience, his jokes have ultimately contributed to the perception of the Green Lantern character as a failure. The scene where he shot himself in Deadpool 2 hasn’t helped the new DCU.

This idea of Green Lantern has apparently created a significant challenge for DC Studios because they are trying to establish a fresh take on the Green Lantern Corps in their new universe. To overcome the negative association, the studio has chosen Kyle Chandler, known for his role in Friday Night Lights, to portray Hal Jordan in the Lanterns series.

However, the negative legacy of Green Lantern is still concerning. The film’s failure has limited the character’s presence in live-action, with only a brief appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League as John Stewart. The upcoming Lanterns series will be the first live-action Green Lantern project in over a decade, and the studio better do a great job if it hopes to overcome the stigma surrounding the character.

Until it comes out, we just have to trust Green Lantern’s light (and a really good script).

