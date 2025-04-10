Man Struck by Jeep While Sunbathing on Florida Beach

Man Injured After Jeep Runs Over Him While Sunbathing on Florida Beach

Recommended Videos

A man sunbathing on Ormond Beach in Florida was seriously injured when a Jeep ran over him, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Saturday, April 5, as the driver attempted to back into a parking spot, crossing over travel lanes in the process.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Coleson Janey from Ocala, suffered multiple injuries, including a broken forearm and a severe leg injury. Following the accident, Janey was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

In an interview with NBC affiliate WESH, Janey recounted his traumatic experience, stating, “I was just screaming. Screaming my head off, screaming bloody murder, of course, because I was just in so much pain.” He detailed that he felt the tire roll over his head while he lay on his stomach.

Doctors informed Janey that he broke his femur and required a titanium rod to be inserted into his leg. He narrated the confusing pain he experienced during the incident, saying, “It’s like I had two brains. One brain was just screaming and thinking about how much pain I was in. The other brain was kind of being more rational, thinking, ‘Okay, what’s broken? What’s moving?’”

Janey described the aftermath, recalling that his arm was “flattened” and his leg was “mangled.”

The driver of the Jeep, a 61-year-old woman, was cited for careless driving and cooperated with investigators at the scene. The sheriff’s office confirmed that the investigation into the incident is ongoing, with no further details currently available.

“I’m just thankful to be alive,” Janey said after the ordeal, emphasizing the gravity of the situation as he looks forward to walking again.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils that can occur even in supposedly safe environments like beaches, especially when vehicles are involved. As Janey recovers, he is left with a surprising appreciation for life, despite the turmoil he has experienced.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy