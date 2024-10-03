James Gunn Finally Addresses Mr Freeze Movie Reports

There have been reports online suggesting that a Mr. Freeze movie was in development in the DC Universe. Obviously, plenty of people took to social media to ask DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn himself if the rumors were true. He gave an answer so everyone would know the plans.

Gunn swiftly refuted the rumors, denying it all. Gunn took to his Threads account to address the rumors, stating that there was no truth to the reports and emphasizing that fans should exercise caution when encountering information about DC Studios’ plans. He clarified that any official announcements regarding upcoming projects would come directly from him or his co-CEO, Peter Safran.

The source of the rumor appears to be a listing in Production Weekly that indicated a Mr. Freeze project was in the works. This led to a surge of questions from fans on Gunn’s social media, prompting his response. While Gunn dismissed the idea of a Mr. Freeze solo film at this time, he did express openness to the possibility in the future, acknowledging that it was “not a bad idea.”

As a longtime fan of Batman, I couldn’t agree more. Mr. Freeze is a classic Batman villain with a rich history in DC Comics. He was originally introduced as Mr. Zero in 1959 but was changed for Batman: The Animated Series. This reimagining presented Mr. Freeze as a tragic figure driven to crime to save his terminally ill wife. This version of the character was beloved and has become the defacto portrayal of Mr. Freeze since then.

The Batman Part II would be the only way to reintroduce Mr. Freeze, but it is expected to maintain a grounded, realistic tone, which might present challenges in incorporating Mr. Freeze’s more fantastical elements. However, we now know for sure that we won’t see Mr. Freeze anytime soon.

