DC Is Making Robin Movies With The Two Best Characters

DC Studios has greenlit a new animated film, Dynamic Duo, focusing on the early days of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd as they become Robin, Batman’s sidekick. The film will be produced by DC Studios’ James Gunn and The Batman’s Matt Reeves, in conjunction with Warner Bros. Pictures Animation.

The film is a collaborative effort between several production companies. Gunn and Peter Safran will produce through DC Studios, Reeves through his 6th & Idaho production company, and Theresa Andersson through Swaybox Studios. Michael Uslan will serve as executive producer.

I have wanted to make a film with Arthur and Swaybox for many years, and for that film to be Dynamic Duo, an incredibly special and unique Batman and Robin story for families, is a dream Matt Reeves

Dynamic Duo will be produced by Swaybox, a husband-and-wife animation studio based in New Orleans, known for its unique “Momo animation” style. This technique blends CGI, stop-motion animation, and live-action real-time performance. Arthur Mintz will direct the film, with a script penned by Matthew Aldrich, known for his work on Coco and Lightyear.

This project marks the first collaboration between DC Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. It also signifies a move towards incorporating more animation into the DC Universe, as envisioned by James Gunn. Creature Commandos, an animated series, is already slated to be the first television series in the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Dynamic Duo will be a standalone film, separate from Reeves’ Batman universe, which includes The Batman and The Penguin. The film is expected to have a theatrical release, though a date has not yet been announced. All we really know about the film is who is working on it and what to expect from the studios. Plot, outlines, and even cast have not been announced. Hopefully, we’ll hear more soon.

