Two DCU Villians May Get Their Own Movies Next

Even though Joker: Folie à Deux and The Penguin, DC Studios are releasing, DC is forging ahead with another villain-centric project. The Hollywood Reporter reported that a movie featuring the iconic Batman foes, Bane and Deathstroke, is in the works.

While specifics about the project are scarce, despite the report, supposedly, the script is being penned by Matthew Orton. He wrote the upcoming Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World and the Moon Knight series. No director or cast members have been announced yet, and we know nothing about the potential plot details. What we can assume is that it will likely not feature Batman, as even The Penguin has stayed away from showing him on purpose.

The news hasn’t really detailed the movie’s place in the DC Universe because we’re not sure what universe it would be in. It could tie into James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DCU or exist in a separate continuity, just like the Joker films and The Penguin. Both Bane and Deathstroke have a rich history in DC Comics and have made appearances in various live-action adaptations.

Bane, known for his physical strength and strategic mind, was memorably portrayed by Tom Hardy in The Dark Knight Rises. Deathstroke, a highly skilled assassin and mercenary, has been featured in projects like Justice League and the Arrow television series.

While it’s too early to predict this movie’s direction, the prospect of seeing these two tough villains share the screen is undoubtedly exciting for anyone who likes DC comics. We’ll keep you updated as things become confirmed, but we’re expecting to see a lot more hype for these two villains before a release. For now, we just have to hope that Joker: Folie à Deux on is great when it releases on October 4, 2024. Other than that, we still have The Penguin series, which premiered its second episode on September 29, 2024.

