The Joker Boxoffice Is Criminally Low

The sequel to the critically acclaimed Joker (2019) has underperformed in its opening weekend. It fell very short of initial projections and has been raising concerns about the future of the box office prospects. It seems like Joker: Folie à Deux may not see the sequel it’s hoping for.

Joker: Folie à Deux opened to a domestic gross of $40 million over the weekend of October 4 to October 6, significantly lower than the $96.2 million debut of its predecessor. Initial box office predictions for Joker: Folie à Deux ranged from $115 million to $145 million. However, the film’s opening weekend performance fell considerably below these estimates, with Friday’s opening day grossing $20 million.

The film’s weekend box office total of $81.1 million, combined with an international haul of $40 million, brought the global total to $121.1 million. While it secured the top spot at the box office, its performance is a far cry from the original’s cultural impact and critical acclaim. The sequel currently holds a 33% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a stark contrast to the 68% rating of the original.

This disappointing performance comes against a backdrop of several recent box office disappointments for DC films, like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Blue Beetle, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The Flash. Joker: Folie à Deux joins that list with a reported budget of $190 million to $200 million. So the film needs to earn at least $450 million to break even. This figure increases to $550 million to 600 million when accounting for marketing costs and theater chain revenue share.

While there is potential for the film to gain traction in the coming weeks, the negative word-of-mouth and the upcoming release of Venom: The Last Dance on October 25, 2024 will likely shoot Joker: Folie à Deux even further down. The future of DC’s box office prospects hinges on the success of James Gunn’s upcoming Superman, set to premiere on July 11, 2025. This project is seen as a crucial step in the studio’s efforts to revive its superhero franchise and restore faith in the studio giant.

