Wonder Woman Actress Angry Over Reboot

DC Studios has scrapped plans for a third Wonder Woman film, which is much to the dismay of actress Connie Nielsen. Nielson portrayed Queen Hippolyta in the DC Extended Universe.

Nielsen expressed her confusion regarding the decision, given the commercial success of the first Wonder Woman film in 2017, which earned over $800 million worldwide and garnered critical acclaim. However, it’s important to note that the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, received a less enthusiastic reception.

Even still, the franchise’s overall success and dedicated fanbase led to Warner Bros. and DC to initially greenlight a third film. However, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the newly appointed heads of DC Studios, opted for a fresh start to the entire universe, choosing to largely reboot the DC Universe, leaving many existing projects, including Wonder Woman 3, on the chopping block.

I think it’s crazy. I mean, frankly, I don’t understand it. [Wonder Woman] made $800 million just in the movie theaters, and it has an enormous and passionate, passionate fan base. These are spectacular films, and there’s just no reason I can understand whatsoever for not investing in that. If I were a business person, I would say that’s money on the table. It’s right there. Plus every time we’ve done it, [it was] with budgets that were way smaller than any of the other DC budgets. I really hope that they change their minds, and that they realize this is crazy. This is a billion dollars that is lying on the table. Connie Nielsen

Nielsen is rightly frustrated since the franchise as a whole was doing well. She argues that the financial success of the original Wonder Woman alone makes its cancellation a missed opportunity, particularly considering the film’s relatively low production budget compared to other DC projects. However, Wonder Woman doesn’t stand alone. It’s part of a universe made for the characters that must do well, too. Unfortunately, they didn’t, so Gunn needed to come in and reboot the whole thing.

