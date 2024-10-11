Venom: The Last Dance Likely Having Multiple Post-Credit Scenes

There is growing anticipation surrounding the potential post-credit scenes in the upcoming movie, Venom: The Last Dance. According to an online scooper, the film will feature more than one post-credit scene.

Recommended Videos

The news comes as Venom: The Last Dance prepares for its release on October 25, 2024. This installment is poised to be the final chapter in the Venom franchise. The film’s trailer has generated significant buzz, particularly for its introduction of Knull, the God of Symbiotes. The two post-credits scenes will likely be nods to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) or Spider-Man.

More Spider-Man: Vulture Actor Addresses Spider-Man 4 Rumors

Post-credit scenes have become a common practice in superhero films, often serving as a teaser for future storylines or providing additional context to the main narrative. The first Venom film in 2018 also featured two post-credit scenes. One scene introduced Cletus Kasady, the villain for the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The second offered a glimpse into Sony’s Spiderverse projects.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Venom: Let There Be Carnage continued the trend with its own post-credit scenes. One scene depicted Tom Hardy’s Venom briefly crossing over to the main MCU timeline, Earth 616. This crossover was later acknowledged in the MCU film Spider-Man: No Way Home. Given the previous film’s successful use of post-credit scenes, we all want to know what is coming in these.

More Venom: Venom: The Last Dance Reports Claim A Spider-Man Will Cameo

We’ll have to wait and see, but since there are two and we know this is the end of the Venom saga, one is likely to deal with Spider-Man, while the other is likely to deal with Venom spinning something off. This may be where Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets his symbiote suit.

Since the Venom series is too profitable to just let die, Sony will likely use this to spin off another villain that fans can keep an eye out for. Luckily, we’re all going to be watching, so it could be a great launching point.

Source: Cryptic4KQual

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy