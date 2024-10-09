Image Credit: Bethesda
Vulture Actor Addresses Spider-Man 4 Rumors

Jorge Aguilar
Published: Oct 9, 2024 10:46 am

Michael Keaton, known for his role as The Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, has finally addressed the possibility of returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In a recent interview, Keaton was asked about a potential appearance in the upcoming Spider-Man 4 and said he hasn’t had any conversations with Marvel about it. Notably, he seemed pretty bored with the idea. He said he doesn’t like talking to people.

It’s worth noting that Keaton’s initial appearance as The Vulture was intended for Spider-Man: No Way Home before his character was reintroduced in Morbius. In the film, Keaton’s Vulture is mistakenly sent to the Morbius universe and released from prison. He then tries to recruit the titular character for an unspecified team. Despite this, Keaton hasn’t confirmed any potential involvement with Spider-Man 4.

Previous plans for Spider-Man: No Way Home involved Peter Parker visiting Adrian Toomes’ home with other villains like Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, and Electro. Concept art from that version of the film depicted Spider-Man working alongside The Vulture, with several variations of his flight suit.

It’s worth noting that Marvel isn’t against replacing the character’s actor. John Leguizamo, originally cast as The Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming before being replaced by Keaton, has spoken about the situation. He explained that while he hadn’t signed a contract, he had a verbal agreement with the studio. However, Keaton ultimately replaced him due to a last-minute decision by studio executives. Leguizamo was disappointed by the situation but ultimately chose to walk away, saying he didn’t want to be at a “party” where he wasn’t wanted.

While Keaton hasn’t confirmed or denied his involvement in Spider-Man 4, his ambiguous answer leaves the possibility open. Fans will have to wait for official announcements from Marvel to learn more about his potential return and the direction of the upcoming film.

Source: Screen Rant

