Doctor Doom Coming To Spider-Man 4 According To Reports

There are rumors circulating that Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Spider-Man 4. While no official confirmation from either Marvel or Sony has been released, the rumors have gained traction.

The rumors come from industry scooper MyTimeToShineHello on X (formerly Twitter), who suggested that Downey Jr. would be playing Doctor Doom in Spider-Man 4. This could see Downey Jr. taking on a new role after playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in previous MCU movies. It also could give a reason for Peter not to hurt Doctor Doom.

The film is also rumored to be titled Spider-Man: King in Black, with Knull, the God of Symbiotes, as the main antagonist. This would see the movie delve into multiversal storylines, potentially linking to the introduction of Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Knull is a huge figure in Marvel Comics and is known for creating the symbiotes and wielding the Black Necrosword.

I can reveal that RDJ's Doctor Doom will have a role in Spider-Man 4 pic.twitter.com/5BeF3I48Su — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 7, 2024

This would be a great storyline. While Tom Hardy claims he’s done, Venom could always make an appearance in Spider-Man 4.

According to industry scooper DanielRPK, Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom would come from the same universe as the Fantastic Four, linking him to the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps. This would further suggest the film’s multiversal focus, hinting at potential crossovers and collaborations with other MCU characters and storylines.

While this is pretty interesting, at this point, Holland’s Spider-Man hasn’t stood on his own at all. There’s always been some connection to the MCU or Marvel movies that has strung him along. Spider-Man 4 was supposed to be his time to shine by himself, but that may not happen if these reports are to be believed.

While we love MCU Spider-Man and are happy to see references to other movies, the other Avengers who got stand-alone movies seem to do just fine without needing the support of other Marvel heroes. Even the Venom movies could stand alone, yet not Spider-Man. We’ll see how Spider-Man 4 does overall.

