Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Category:
Entertainment
Movies & TV

The Silver Surfer May Be The Next MCU Focus

Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Oct 4, 2024 07:46 pm

Marvel Studios is reportedly moving forward with a Silver Surfer project, though it is unclear if it will focus on the original character, Norrin Radd, or the female version, Shalla-Bal. Rumors of a Silver Surfer project have been circulating for some time, but the rumor that it was dead in the water apparently wasn’t true.

Recommended Videos

While there is no confirmed format or release date, insider Daniel Richtman reported that Matt Shakman, director of the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, is involved as a producer. Shakman previously signed a multi-year deal with Marvel, potentially including directing episodes of a Silver Surfer Disney+ series or a Special Presentation.

Fantastic-Four-MCU

The Fantastic Four: First Steps film is set to introduce a female version of the Silver Surfer, Shalla-Bal. In the original Marvel Comics continuity, Shalla-Bal was the Empress of the planet Zenn-La and the first love of Norrin Radd. When Galactus arrived to devour their planet, Radd became his herald in exchange for saving Zenn-La. Later, Franklin Richards granted Shalla the same cosmic powers, which let her serve as a twin herald alongside Radd.

More Marvel: Spider-Man Noir Set Photos Revealed

Shalla-Bal in Fantastic Four: First Steps may suggest a possible focus on her in the spin-off. However, rumors have been going around that Garner will only appear once in the MCU. This would imply that the Silver Surfer project will focus on Norrin Radd.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps film is currently in production in the U.K. Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the film will take place in an alternate universe, though the Fantastic Four are expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. This means they are likely to eventually come over to the main MCU timeline. We’ll have to wait and see.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
Aggy has worked for multiple sites as a writer and editor, and has been a managing editor for sites that have millions of views a month. He's been the Lead of Social Content for a site garnering millions of views a month, and co owns multiple successful social media channels, including a Gaming news TikTok, and a Facebook Fortnite page with over 600k followers. His work includes Dot Esports, Try Hard Guides, PC Invasion, Pro Game Guides, Android Police, N4G, WePC, Sportskeeda, and GFinity Esports. He has also published two games under Tales and is currently working on one with Choice of Games. He has written and illustrated a number of books, including for children, and has a comic under his belt. He writes about many things for Attack of the Fanboy.
twitter linkedin