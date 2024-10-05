The Silver Surfer May Be The Next MCU Focus

Marvel Studios is reportedly moving forward with a Silver Surfer project, though it is unclear if it will focus on the original character, Norrin Radd, or the female version, Shalla-Bal. Rumors of a Silver Surfer project have been circulating for some time, but the rumor that it was dead in the water apparently wasn’t true.

Recommended Videos

While there is no confirmed format or release date, insider Daniel Richtman reported that Matt Shakman, director of the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, is involved as a producer. Shakman previously signed a multi-year deal with Marvel, potentially including directing episodes of a Silver Surfer Disney+ series or a Special Presentation.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps film is set to introduce a female version of the Silver Surfer, Shalla-Bal. In the original Marvel Comics continuity, Shalla-Bal was the Empress of the planet Zenn-La and the first love of Norrin Radd. When Galactus arrived to devour their planet, Radd became his herald in exchange for saving Zenn-La. Later, Franklin Richards granted Shalla the same cosmic powers, which let her serve as a twin herald alongside Radd.

More Marvel: Spider-Man Noir Set Photos Revealed

Shalla-Bal in Fantastic Four: First Steps may suggest a possible focus on her in the spin-off. However, rumors have been going around that Garner will only appear once in the MCU. This would imply that the Silver Surfer project will focus on Norrin Radd.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps film is currently in production in the U.K. Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the film will take place in an alternate universe, though the Fantastic Four are expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. This means they are likely to eventually come over to the main MCU timeline. We’ll have to wait and see.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy