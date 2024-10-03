Spider-Man Noir Set Photos Revealed

We finally have photos of Nicolas Cage portraying Spider-Man Noir on the set of the upcoming Prime Video series. Cage previously voiced the character in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and was very loved, so we’re glad to see him do a whole movie.

The live-action series is a collaboration between Amazon and MGM+, who want to expand their superhero content. The photos, taken in Los Angeles on October 2, 2024, show Cage in costume as the gritty private investigator.

First look at Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir on set of Amazon’s ‘SPIDER-NOIR’ series.



The series is set in 1930s New York and will follow an aging Spider-Man Noir as he confronts his past as the city’s sole superhero. This series marks the first television venture within Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU). It looks like Sony is really going all in to compete with Marvel, and they couldn’t have chosen a better storyline to follow.

Nick Cage loves comics more than the average person and always gives his best in his roles. Seeing him take on a role he has already done well with is just great. We also really hope he’ll be webswinging in the show.

The Production is for an eight-episode series, and it started in August 2024. It is scheduled to finish in February 2025, which means we may get to see it soon. Emmy Award-winner Harry Bradbeer will direct the first two episodes, after that, we’re not sure. The series is expected to premiere on MGM+ in the U.S. and internationally on Prime Video in 2025. That is the only unfortunate part.

MGM+ is nowhere near as popular as other streaming services and is very late to the game. This could hurt Cage’s Spider-Man Noir series, and unless Prime can get it in its own catalog, that’s reason enough for someone not to watch.

