Spider-Man 4 Hit With More Upsetting Reports

The release of the highly anticipated Spider-Man 4, starring Tom Holland, is likely going to be delayed. This news comes from The Cosmic Circus’ Alex Perez, who reported the update on X (formerly Twitter).

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sony Pictures had initially scheduled an untitled movie for release on July 27, 2025, which many believed to be the intended release date for Spider-Man 4. However, Perez states that the film has been pushed back a full year, and should now release in July 2026.

This delay is just part of what is now a pattern of slow progress for the Spider-Man sequel. Despite the immense success of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, the fourth installment has faced many setbacks.

Although the story was reportedly in development as early as late 2021, the film has yet to begin shooting. We don’t even know for sure if the contracts for Tom Holland and Zendaya have been signed. At this rate, it might not even start filming until May 2025.

The reason for the possible delay is unclear. However, it’s looking like Spider-Man 4 will be released between Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027), potentially placing it in a crucial position within the MCU timeline.

This date was originally the set date for Spider-Man 4. As of this moment, the film has been moved to July 2026. https://t.co/iVfPl8FO9F — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) September 27, 2024

Spider-Man 4 should pick off where the events of No Way Home ended. Peter Parker’s identity is erased from public memory. It also looks like Peter took on the role of a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, so a street-level adventure may be the focus.

At this point, we should hope that the movie is made at all. Reports of delays every once in a while are okay, but it feels like Spider-Man 4 seems to be having more and more problems as time goes on. Is it nothing more than a few issues, or is there a curse for Spider-Man 4 movies?

