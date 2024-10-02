Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Category:
Entertainment
Movies & TV

Spider-Man 4 Hit With More Upsetting Reports

Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Oct 2, 2024 03:25 pm

The release of the highly anticipated Spider-Man 4, starring Tom Holland, is likely going to be delayed. This news comes from The Cosmic Circus’ Alex Perez, who reported the update on X (formerly Twitter).

Recommended Videos

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sony Pictures had initially scheduled an untitled movie for release on July 27, 2025, which many believed to be the intended release date for Spider-Man 4. However, Perez states that the film has been pushed back a full year, and should now release in July 2026.

This delay is just part of what is now a pattern of slow progress for the Spider-Man sequel. Despite the immense success of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, the fourth installment has faced many setbacks.

Related: Spider-Man 4 Potentially Casting New Love Interest, According To Reports

Although the story was reportedly in development as early as late 2021, the film has yet to begin shooting. We don’t even know for sure if the contracts for Tom Holland and Zendaya have been signed. At this rate, it might not even start filming until May 2025.

The reason for the possible delay is unclear. However, it’s looking like Spider-Man 4 will be released between Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027), potentially placing it in a crucial position within the MCU timeline.

Spider-Man 4 should pick off where the events of No Way Home ended. Peter Parker’s identity is erased from public memory. It also looks like Peter took on the role of a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, so a street-level adventure may be the focus.

At this point, we should hope that the movie is made at all. Reports of delays every once in a while are okay, but it feels like Spider-Man 4 seems to be having more and more problems as time goes on. Is it nothing more than a few issues, or is there a curse for Spider-Man 4 movies?

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
Aggy has worked for multiple sites as a writer and editor, and has been a managing editor for sites that have millions of views a month. He's been the Lead of Social Content for a site garnering millions of views a month, and co owns multiple successful social media channels, including a Gaming news TikTok, and a Facebook Fortnite page with over 600k followers. His work includes Dot Esports, Try Hard Guides, PC Invasion, Pro Game Guides, Android Police, N4G, WePC, Sportskeeda, and GFinity Esports. He has also published two games under Tales and is currently working on one with Choice of Games. He has written and illustrated a number of books, including for children, and has a comic under his belt. He writes about many things for Attack of the Fanboy.
twitter linkedin