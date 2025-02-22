Forgot password
The Yankees Slashed This 50 Year Old Rule & Players Love It

Jorge Aguilar
Published: Feb 21, 2025 09:50 pm

The New York Yankees announced this morning that they are ending their long-standing ban on facial hair. This decision, which is surprising to many, has made waves in the sports world. The policy has been in place for decades, dating back to at least the 1970s.

Team owner Hal Steinbrenner shared this news through a tweet and later confirmed it in a press conference. The unexpected announcement led many to initially doubt its authenticity, with some comparing its importance to significant player trades.

This change comes as the Yankees have struggled in recent years; their last World Series win was in 2009. It seems this lack of success has prompted the team to rethink its traditional rules. The old belief in the importance of a clean-shaven look, once tied to the team’s winning legacy, no longer holds the same weight.

While the team didn’t provide specific reasons, Steinbrenner indicated that the policy change was partly due to concerns about player morale. The pressure to stay clean-shaven, especially with facial hair growing back quickly during the off-season, might have led to player dissatisfaction. There are even suggestions that this rule could have affected players’ decisions in free agency.

Visually, this policy change will likely be significant. The return of beards is expected to change how some key players look. Gerrit Cole’s beard is expected to enhance his overall image, while there’s uncertainty about how a beard might look on Aaron Judge, with an adjustment period expected for both him and the fans.

The Yankees’ decision to allow beards is an important change for the team. It is weird that this is news, but it is a move toward the future.

