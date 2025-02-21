Trudeau Trolls Trump After Canada’s Hockey Win

Canada won the first-ever 4 Nations Face-Off championship by defeating the United States 3-2 in overtime. The game was intense, with Connor McDavid scoring the winning goal. This victory was especially significant due to the recent political tensions between the two countries.

Nathan MacKinnon started the scoring for Canada, but the USA quickly tied it with a goal from Brady Tkachuk. Jake Sanderson then gave the US the lead, but Canada equalized again with a goal from Sam Bennett before the end of regulation.

With the score tied at 2-2, the game went into overtime, where Canada’s goalie Jordan Binnington made several important saves before McDavid scored the decisive goal. MacKinnon was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

This championship match was a rematch of a previous game where three fights broke out within the first nine seconds, which the US had won 3-1. The rivalry between the two teams was evident in both matches.

You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 21, 2025

After the game, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the political backdrop, saying, “You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game,” referencing President Trump’s controversial comments about Canada and threats regarding trade tariffs. This reflects the ongoing political friction between the two nations.

The political atmosphere was also felt during the pre-game events. In prior games in Montreal, the US national anthem was booed, and while “O Canada” received some boos in Boston, many fans joined in singing along. The singer, Chantal Kreviazuk, even changed a lyric in response to Trump’s remarks.

Trump reached out to the US team before the game, hoping for their win, but he couldn’t attend due to another obligation.

The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament aimed to build excitement leading up to the NHL’s participation in the 2026 Olympics. The final between Canada and the USA highlighted the fierce rivalry and high level of play expected in such competitions.

Canada’s victory holds special meaning as a response to the current political climate, and the tournament itself was very successful, generating a lot of interest across North America. Canada’s win adds to its strong history in international hockey tournaments.

