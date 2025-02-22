J Cole Dropped A New Track You Can Listen To For Free Right Now

J. Cole released his first single of 2025, titled CLOUDS, on February 21, 2025. The song discusses several important recent events, including an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the effects of artificial intelligence (AI) on the music industry, and Trump’s controversial claim of being “King.”

The song references an assassination attempt on Trump that took place on July 13, 2024, during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. A 20-year-old named Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump with an AR-15-style rifle from a nearby building, injuring Trump and killing one person in the crowd while seriously wounding another. Security officials quickly subdued Crooks. In CLOUDS, J. Cole suggests that some kind of divine help prevented a more tragic outcome.

Additionally, CLOUDS talks about the growing impact of artificial intelligence. It raises concerns that AI could disrupt creative fields like music, so human artists might become unnecessary. This reflects worries about how AI might affect various artistic professions.

The song came out just after a notable political event: Trump declared himself “King” after blocking New York’s congestion pricing plan. On February 19, 2025, he announced that the plan was halted, posting on his social media that. The statement led to mixed reactions from political leaders.

CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING! — Donald Trump

While some supported Trump, others, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul, criticized him, pointing out that New York has a history of rejecting monarchies. Reactions from other politicians showed that opinions were divided on Trump’s declaration and his actions.

President Donald Trump tweeted, ‘Long live the king.’ I’m here to say New York hasn’t labored under a king in over 250 years. And we sure as hell are not going to start now. In case you don’t know New Yorkers, we’re going to fight. We do not back down, not now, not ever. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul

Though CLOUDS doesn’t directly comment on Trump’s claim of being “King,” its themes related to power, control, and the unexpected effects of technology fit into the political climate following that event. The song connects the assassination attempt incidents and AI’s potential to change the music industry, offering insights into the unstable political landscape and the changes in technology today.

It subtly highlights issues like the dangers faced by public figures, the risk of humans being replaced by technology, and the tense political environment. It’s free online, and you can listen to it now.

