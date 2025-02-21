The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother Passed Away

Voletta Wallace, the mother of famous rapper The Notorious B.I.G., passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on Friday morning in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, due to natural causes. Her death marks the end of an important chapter in hip-hop history, defined by both her son’s incredible success and her commitment to preserving his legacy.

Born in 1950, Wallace raised her son, Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace, mostly on her own after her husband left when Biggie was just two years old. Despite the difficulties of raising a child in Brooklyn during the crack epidemic of the 1980s, she instilled strong values in him. Although Biggie got involved in drug dealing and spent some time in jail before becoming a superstar, his relationship with his mother was a key part of his life.

Biggie was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting in 1997 at the age of 24, leaving a significant void in the hip-hop world and giving Wallace the huge responsibility of managing his estate. At the time he died, his estate was worth about $10 million, but under her careful management, it grew to around $160 million over the next twenty years. Her skill in business and dedication to protecting her son’s legacy played a major role in this growth.

Wallace also helped shape Biggie’s lasting legacy in other ways. She was involved in the making of the 2009 biopic Notorious, serving as a producer to ensure the film accurately portrayed her son’s life, including both his achievements and struggles. Although she was uncomfortable with some aspects of his past, especially regarding his treatment of women, she wanted to show a complete picture of him. The film was a hit and reinforced Biggie’s place in popular culture.

In recent years, Wallace became more outspoken, especially about Sean “Diddy” Combs, who signed Biggie to his Bad Boy Records label in 1993. After several allegations of sexual assault and violence against Diddy surfaced, Wallace expressed her anger and desire to confront him. Her willingness to speak out against powerful figures in the music industry added another layer to her legacy, showing she was determined to protect her son’s memory.

Voletta Wallace’s life was a testament to resilience, strength, and a mother’s love. Her dedication to honoring her son’s legacy and continuing his success has secured his place in history and serves as an inspiration for future artists and entrepreneurs. While her passing has left a gap in the hip-hop community, her influence and hard work will continue to be felt for many years to come.

