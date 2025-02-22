Mercedes Refuses To Lose This Muscle Car Staple In Electric Cars

Mercedes-Benz has updated its electrification plans, reducing its earlier goal of transitioning to all-electric vehicles. While the company still aims to grow its electric vehicle (EV) options, it will continue producing its powerful V8 and V12 gasoline engines. This change reflects a more realistic view of the current market.

Recommended Videos

Mercedes now expects that by 2027, only 30% of its total sales will come from plug-in hybrids and EVs, while 70% will still be from traditional gasoline engines, many of which will include mild-hybrid technology. This is a shift from their earlier goal of mostly electric cars by 2030, which was considered too ambitious given the current demand and infrastructure for EVs.

Keeping the V8 and V12 engines is an important part of this new plan. The V12 engine will still be available in certain markets with less strict emissions rules, showing that there’s still strong demand for this engine despite the move towards electrification.

Mercedes-AMG, the performance branch of the company, will also continue to use the V8 engine. They are developing a new, advanced V8 that will comply with upcoming Euro 7 emissions standards, aiming to combine both traditional and electric powertrains in future models.

Wikimedia Commons

The future of the V8 engine in other AMG cars is changing as well. The current four-cylinder engine in the C63 didn’t impress customers, so future versions may go back to using a V8. The new CLE63 is expected to have a mild-hybrid V8, avoiding confusion since the CLE53 uses a six-cylinder engine.

Related: Severence Used A Lot of Restored Vintage Cars

While plans for the inline-six engine haven’t been revealed, the continued production of the larger V8 and V12 engines suggests they will remain part of the lineup. A new mild-hybrid four-cylinder engine is also set to debut in the upcoming CLA-Class model, which will be made in collaboration with a Chinese manufacturer, showing Mercedes-Benz’s global manufacturing strategy.

Mercedes-Benz’s updated strategy recognizes that gasoline engines will still play a key role in the near future while they also focus on electric technology. This balanced approach aims to meet customer needs and comply with stricter emissions regulations, ensuring that both traditional engines and the company’s luxury brand remain strong in a changing automotive industry.

Source: paultan

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy