Deleted Deadpool & Wolverine Scene Shows Secret Kiss Between Two Characters

A new deleted scene from the Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine has been released online. This scene shows an unexpected romantic moment between two characters.

Warning: Light spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine

The scene features Rob Delaney’s character, Peter, and Wunmi Mosaku’s character, Hunter B-15. The scene takes place after Peter and Hunter B-15 part ways for the evening. As they say goodbye, they share an unexpected kiss. Following this, Hunter B-15 uses her TemPad to create a Time Door, while Peter walks into his apartment to tell Kidpool and Headpool about his newfound feelings.

"Daddy's in love" – B-15 and Peter share a kiss in this exclusive deleted scene from #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/Zj9bNadf83 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 10, 2024

The scene, while brief, adds a really interesting layer to the relationships explored in the film, particularly the romantic dynamic between Peter and Hunter B-15. This unexpected interaction was ultimately cut from the final film, but it offers a glimpse into the original storyline for developing certain character relationships.

This isn’t much to go off of, but because these scenes keep getting released, we could assume that they’re canon. Deleted scenes normally get ignored or brought up sparingly, but many of these scenes seem to be deleted just because there wasn’t enough time in the movie to show them. If we assume that they were meant to give us more context, then they would be canon.

Unfortunately, unless Ryan Reynolds or someone else at the studio clarifies, we have to assume these scenes didn’t happen. It’s a shame because the relationship between Hunter B-15 and Peter is pretty sweet to see. Maybe we’ll get some kind of context there in the future. It seems like there is a general fondness between the two characters, and we’d like to see more.

Hopefully, we’ll see more deleted scenes release over time, but anyone curious can rent or own it when it comes out. It will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 22, 2024, which tends to come with deleted scenes.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

