Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Category:
Entertainment
Movies & TV

Deleted Scene Hints at Gambit’s Fate After Deadpool & Wolverine

Vindication at last?
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Aug 27, 2024 10:24 am

A recently released deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine clarifies whether or not the character survived. Unfortunately, while an answer is given, it raises more questions about other characters and the future of the Deadpool-led side of the MCU.

Recommended Videos

Warning: Major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine‘s ending, including the fate of the characters.

channing-tatum-wolverine-deadpool-costume-gambit-suit-look-up
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Gambit is seen alive and well after a battle in the deleted scene for Deadpool & Wolverine. He walks past the corpses of fallen enemies, seemingly wondering what to do. Suddenly, an orange light shines on his face, reminiscent of the portals used to travel between universes in the MCU. Gambit smirks, suggesting that he may be about to embark on a journey to a new destination.

At the end of the movie, Deadpool asks the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to take care of his friends, which includes Gambit. The TVA responded by saying they would “see what they could do,” implying they might not simply leave the characters in the Void.

Gambit did not have his own established universe or storyline as a meta-joke on how Tatum’s version was never realized. The possibility of Gambit having a solo movie or even reappearing seemed low, but Ryan Reynolds was the one who revealed this deleted scene on Instagram, so something likely happened in the background to give fans hope. We may see a Gambit in his own universe, or we could see this Gambit come to the universe the MCU focuses on.

We keep saying deleted, but this is just a close-up version of a similar scene in the movie. According to Reynolds, “A version of this sequence is in the film, playing on one of the monitors in deep background of the TVA.” Thanks to a Twitter user, we know it played out almost the same, so it’s canon.

What’s even more interesting is that because Gambit gets transported away, it only makes sense that every other cameo character got transported, too. This opens up possibilities for future movies with MCU trailblazers, like Blade and Elektra.

Reviewed on
Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
Aggy has worked for multiple sites as a writer and editor, and has been a managing editor for sites that have millions of views a month. He's been the Lead of Social Content for a site garnering millions of views a month, and co owns multiple successful social media channels, including a Gaming news TikTok, and a Facebook Fortnite page with over 600k followers. His work includes Dot Esports, Try Hard Guides, PC Invasion, Pro Game Guides, Android Police, N4G, WePC, Sportskeeda, and GFinity Esports. He has also published two games under Tales and is currently working on one with Choice of Games. He has written and illustrated a number of books, including for children, and has a comic under his belt. He writes about many things for Attack of the Fanboy.
twitter