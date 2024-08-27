Deleted Scene Hints at Gambit’s Fate After Deadpool & Wolverine

A recently released deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine clarifies whether or not the character survived. Unfortunately, while an answer is given, it raises more questions about other characters and the future of the Deadpool-led side of the MCU.

Warning: Major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine‘s ending, including the fate of the characters.

Gambit is seen alive and well after a battle in the deleted scene for Deadpool & Wolverine. He walks past the corpses of fallen enemies, seemingly wondering what to do. Suddenly, an orange light shines on his face, reminiscent of the portals used to travel between universes in the MCU. Gambit smirks, suggesting that he may be about to embark on a journey to a new destination.

At the end of the movie, Deadpool asks the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to take care of his friends, which includes Gambit. The TVA responded by saying they would “see what they could do,” implying they might not simply leave the characters in the Void.

Gambit did not have his own established universe or storyline as a meta-joke on how Tatum’s version was never realized. The possibility of Gambit having a solo movie or even reappearing seemed low, but Ryan Reynolds was the one who revealed this deleted scene on Instagram, so something likely happened in the background to give fans hope. We may see a Gambit in his own universe, or we could see this Gambit come to the universe the MCU focuses on.

We keep saying deleted, but this is just a close-up version of a similar scene in the movie. According to Reynolds, “A version of this sequence is in the film, playing on one of the monitors in deep background of the TVA.” Thanks to a Twitter user, we know it played out almost the same, so it’s canon.

What’s even more interesting is that because Gambit gets transported away, it only makes sense that every other cameo character got transported, too. This opens up possibilities for future movies with MCU trailblazers, like Blade and Elektra.

