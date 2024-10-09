Captain America Reportedly Setting Up Hulk Sequel

Marvel Studios is rumored to be setting up a World War Hulk project with their upcoming film, Captain America: Brave New World. The movie is coming out on February 14, 2025, but will lead to more.

This follows previous rumors from 2021 about a Hulk-focused film, which an insider later contradicted. The new rumors claim Marvel Studios has modified the ending of Captain America: Brave New World to tie the story more closely to the Multiverse Saga and lay the groundwork for a World War Hulk film.

These changes reportedly involve the introduction of a new gamma monster, Red Hulk, played by Harrison Ford, alongside Tim Blake Nelson’s return as Samuel Sterns, (The Leader). The Leader has a history with Hulk blood was previously aligned with Bruce Banner. It is speculated that his villainous turn in the film could lead to the creation of Red Hulk and potentially other characters in the future.

Apparently, the Serpent Society, a group of criminals, has been altered from half-cyborg to a group of normal humans with possible super-soldier strength. The group will be led by Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder, a character who possesses superpowers and is expected to appear in a Disney+ series after his big-screen debut.

These changes appear to be shifting the focus of Captain America: Brave New World from a standalone story to a more important part of the Multiverse Saga. While it’s unclear when a World War Hulk project might be released, the film’s new direction may show the possibility of a potential release date sometime after Avengers: Secret Wars wraps up the Multiverse Saga.

However, Universal still holds the distribution rights to the Hulk character, which makes it difficult for Disney to release a standalone Hulk movie without resolving those rights. If the film proceeds as rumored, it will likely be released sometime in 2027 or later.

Source: DanielRPK

