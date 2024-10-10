RDJ’s Doom Getting Strange Romance, Rumors Suggest

Recent rumors have emerged regarding a possible romantic relationship between Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) and Doctor Doom in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

Recommended Videos

This rumor, originating from online scooper My Time To Shine Hello, suggests that Wanda will have a significant role in both upcoming Avengers films and will share a great deal of screen time with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, potentially as his lover.

Wanda has been confirmed to have been killed, but this could likely be a Wanda from a different Mutliverse. The rumor of Wanda’s involvement in Avengers: Doomsday has been enough to make fans think she’ll make a return.

I hear Wanda will be a main player in both Avengers films



Will share a lot of screen time with RDJ's Doom (as his lover?) pic.twitter.com/y59oBx5qt0 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 9, 2024

The possibility of a romance between Wanda and Doctor Doom is very hard to believe. Doctor Doom does not belong to the main MCU timeline, and Wanda’s established love for Vision makes a romantic relationship with Doctor Doom unlikely. This is why many think these are people from two different universes.

More Marvel: Captain America Reportedly Setting Up Hulk Sequel

There are instances in the comics where Doctor Doom and Wanda become allies in pursuit of power. That’s one thing, but there’s no storyline where they fall in love. However, there’s even less of a basis for Tony Stark to become Doctor Doom, so we’re in uncharted territory anyway.

These are just rumors, but they come from sources that tend to be right. However, we’ve heard too many rumors at this point and are thinking that maybe some are sent out to throw people off the real trail.

More Marvel: Vulture Actor Addresses Spider-Man 4 Rumors

Marvel Studios hasn’t even spoken about the return of Wanda, but we’re supposed to believe there will be so much built-up that there will be a romance? It makes almost no sense and would be hard to pull off well. We’d say not to believe this rumor if you hear about it. It seems too far fetched.

Source: My Time To Shine Hello

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy