Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Category:
Entertainment
Movies & TV

RDJ’s Doom Getting Strange Romance, Rumors Suggest

Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Oct 10, 2024 05:24 pm

Recent rumors have emerged regarding a possible romantic relationship between Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) and Doctor Doom in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

Recommended Videos

This rumor, originating from online scooper My Time To Shine Hello, suggests that Wanda will have a significant role in both upcoming Avengers films and will share a great deal of screen time with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, potentially as his lover.

Wanda has been confirmed to have been killed, but this could likely be a Wanda from a different Mutliverse. The rumor of Wanda’s involvement in Avengers: Doomsday has been enough to make fans think she’ll make a return.

The possibility of a romance between Wanda and Doctor Doom is very hard to believe. Doctor Doom does not belong to the main MCU timeline, and Wanda’s established love for Vision makes a romantic relationship with Doctor Doom unlikely. This is why many think these are people from two different universes.

More Marvel: Captain America Reportedly Setting Up Hulk Sequel

There are instances in the comics where Doctor Doom and Wanda become allies in pursuit of power. That’s one thing, but there’s no storyline where they fall in love. However, there’s even less of a basis for Tony Stark to become Doctor Doom, so we’re in uncharted territory anyway.

These are just rumors, but they come from sources that tend to be right. However, we’ve heard too many rumors at this point and are thinking that maybe some are sent out to throw people off the real trail.

More Marvel: Vulture Actor Addresses Spider-Man 4 Rumors

Marvel Studios hasn’t even spoken about the return of Wanda, but we’re supposed to believe there will be so much built-up that there will be a romance? It makes almost no sense and would be hard to pull off well. We’d say not to believe this rumor if you hear about it. It seems too far fetched.

Source: My Time To Shine Hello

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
Aggy has worked for multiple sites as a writer and editor, and has been a managing editor for sites that have millions of views a month. He's been the Lead of Social Content for a site garnering millions of views a month, and co owns multiple successful social media channels, including a Gaming news TikTok, and a Facebook Fortnite page with over 600k followers. His work includes Dot Esports, Try Hard Guides, PC Invasion, Pro Game Guides, Android Police, N4G, WePC, Sportskeeda, and GFinity Esports. He has also published two games under Tales and is currently working on one with Choice of Games. He has written and illustrated a number of books, including for children, and has a comic under his belt. He writes about many things for Attack of the Fanboy.
twitter linkedin