Next Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter Countdown – Chapter 250

Yuta Okkutsu may have lost his chance to be the protag of Jujutsu Kaisen, but he earns his keep in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249. Together with Yuji Itadori, Yuta has finally managed to turn the tables on Ryoumen Sukuna, turning a one-sided massacre into a fight our heroes can win.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 ends on the first uplifting cliffhanger we’ve gotten in a while, and anyone who’s read manga knows that any chapter with 50 at the end usually has something special up its sleeve. Here’s the release date and countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 Release Date and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 will be available on Shonen Jump’s Jujutsu Kaisen portal on Sunday, February 11th, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The back-to-back breaks they took in early January seem to have done wonders for series creator Gege Akutami, as there won’t be a break between Jujutsu Kaisen Chapters 249 and 250

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250

Release Date Countdown

2024 will be a big year for Jujutsu Kaisen, and I think I speak for many fans of this particular point of the Dark Shonen Trio when I say I want to see how every step of the series’ sprint to the finish lands. This handy release chart outlines when new chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen become available in every country the series is (officially) available in, so check it out if you want to know!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 Recap

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The chapter opens with a flashback to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243, which ends with a recently decapitated Kenjaku swearing that the Culling Game will fulfill its intended purpose, even if he doesn’t live to see it. Relinquishing control over his Cursed Spirit Manipulation Technique, Kenjaku unleashes a storm of Cursed Spirits, forcing Yuta to give his Cursed Spirit familiar Rika permission to rampage.

Seizing the moment, Kenjaku summons one last Cursed Spirit, which he uses to add a new rule to the Culling Game’s ever-changing rulebook: “The right to invoke the great merger between mankind and Tengen will sit with Fushiguro Megumi.” Yuta finishes Kenjaku off with this katana as soon as the words finish exiting his mouth, but it’s already too late.

We then cut back to the present moment, with Yuta engaging Sukuna in a one-on-one blade duel. Generating a second skin of Cursed Energy blades, Sukuna (literally) holds his own against Yuta’s swordsmanship. Unimpressed with Sukuna’s skill, Yuta admits that he feels responsible for Sukuna’s resurrection because he didn’t kill Suguru Geto all those years ago and unleashes his Domain Expansion: Mutal Love of the Real and Fake.

Shielding himself with his Hollow Wicker Basket Technique, Sukuna realizes what Yuta’s planning: while he’s busy fighting Yuta, Yuji will use his unique ability to grab souls to pull Sukuna out of Megumi. The chapter ends with Yuji getting ready to do just that, striking a fierce grappler’s pose.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2024