Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 243 Spoilers

The battle between Fumihiko Takaba and Kenjaku ends in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243, and what an end it is. When the curtain finally falls on the strangest fight the series has seen yet, both combatants take a final, glorious bow, bringing a centuries-spanning experiment to a fitting end.

Now that one of the series’ most dangerous villains has bit the dust, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 is set to turn the spotlight onto the battle against Sukuna, which fans have been waiting weeks to return to. With one less world-ending threat to worry about, the tide might finally turn in our heroes’ favor.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243: Release Date & Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 will be released on November 26, 2023. Japanese Jujutsu Kaisen fans will be able to read the new chapter at 12:00 AM JST. North American Jujutsu Kaisen readers, on the other hand, will be able to read the chapter when it arrives on Viz Media’s Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen’s massive fandom isn’t bound to just Japan or the United States, so here’s a timezone release guide for Jujutsu Kaisen fans worldwide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

When Does JJK Chapter 244 Release?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 244

Kenjaku and Takaba’s comedy duet manages to win over the crowd, but the public’s adoration isn’t enough to spare Takaba from Kenjaku’s wrath. As the vision fades and Takaba takes his final breath, it’s revealed that he distracted Kenjaku long enough for Yuta Okkutsu to close the distance and deal a killing blow.

As Kenjaku’s head hits the floor, the ancient sorcerer accepts his fate with surprising grace, assuring Yuta that someone will inherit his malevolent legacy. With Kenjaku out of the picture, Sukuna is now the final threat the heroes of Jujutsu Kaisen have to face to win their happy ending, and the fight between him, Yuji Itadori, and Hiromi Higuruma is sure to be one for the books.

