Is the Vinland Saga Manga Finished?

Image: Makoto Yukimura

Vinland Saga is a series that won the hearts of many by offering a completely different story when compared to most titles of its demographic. But although Thorfinn’s quest for revenge and atonement still has a long way to go in the anime, has his story already come to an end in the manga?

Here’s whether or not the Vinland Saga manga finished, as well as all you need to know about its final arc.

Is the Vinland Saga Manga Over?

Image: Makoto Yukimura / Kodansha

Vinland Saga was first released on April 13, 2005, and, despite the author’s belief it would be over in ten years, is still ongoing. The manga is currently in its final story arc, called the “Vinland Arc.” The arc started on December 2, 2019, with the release of chapter 167: Voyage to the West (1). The manga is divided into four parts, all following Thorfinn’s life: War Arc, Slave Arc, Eastern Expedition Arc, and Vinland Arc (the current and final one).

For those wondering whether or not the Arc is close to its end, Makoto Yukimura — the series creator — revealed on Twitter (now X) that the Vinland Arc will have around 50 chapters and more than 1,000 pages in total. Currently, the chapters part of the Vinland Arc add up to around 900 pages. You can check out the post where Yukimura revealed the info below.

What is the Vinland Arc About?

If you don’t mind getting spoiled, the Vinland Arc follows Thorfinn and his crew during their endeavor to build a working and healthy settlement in Vinland. But upon arrival, they are forced to deal with communication difficulties, the suspicion of some highly respected figures, and the belief among some of the settlers that violence is the only path to prosperity.

The story’s future is unknown as we don’t know how historically accurate it will be, but Thorfinn and many other characters of Vinland Saga indeed existed and led an expedition to Vinland. After three years, the colonists gave up and abandoned Vinland, returning to Iceland. Will the author write the same story, or will he create a version in which Thorfinn succeeds? Probably the former — a bittersweet ending, with Thorfinn returning to Iceland with a new perspective on life.

Is Vinland Saga Season 3 Confirmed?

There’s currently no confirmation as to whether or not Vinland Saga will receive a third season, which, if greenlit, will most likely cover the whole Eastern Expedition Arc. If you are like me and cannot wait to see some of your favorite characters — aka Hild — in the anime, I would not worry too much, as the series’ popularity alone is more than enough to guarantee a return.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2024