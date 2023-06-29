Vinland Saga: How to Read the Manga After Season 2

Images: Kodansha / MAPPA, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Another season has come and gone for Vinland Saga. This year we were treated to Thorfinn’s most important character development as he recovers from his horrific past. The storytelling in this anime has been top-tier and made people see the series in a different light. But now after an emotional 2-cours, we must wait on the show to be renewed for a new season. On the meantime, if you want to catch up on the excellent story, here’s how to read the Vinland Saga manga after Season 2!

How to Follow the Manga After Vinland Saga Season 2

Read from Chapter 101-onward to continue the manga after Vinland Saga Season 2. There’s a significant amount of overlap between this chapter and Episode 24, but it serves as the start of the new arc along with briefly introducing a key new supporting character in its first panels, Gudrid. It also serves as the start to a smaller mini-arc within the story, “The Fettered Tern” which takes place as Thorfinn prepares for a mercantile journey to Greece to fund his trip to Vinland.

Related: How to Read All 4 Vinland Saga Manga Arcs in Chronological Order

The manga passed 200 chapters this year, out of a planned 216 for the series’ total run. You can read Vinland Saga digitally through Kodansha.US or physically through online or big-box retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo, and more.

What Are the Manga Story Arcs After Vinland Saga Season 2?

There are two major story arcs that take place after Vinland Saga Season 2:

Eastern Expedition Arc

Vinland Arc

Each story arc in Vinland Saga is ~50 chapters long, give or take, with each chapter being a substantial, satisfying read. The nice part about the series going forward is you get to see Thorfinn truly take charge after his homecoming and recovery from his traumatic past as a child soldier and slave.

We’ll also be treated to new characters including Gudrid, Hild, the young Karli, and the sort of leader Thorfinn can be especially when faced with old comrades. The best is yet to come, and you’ll soon see why this is simply one of the best Seinen manga around.

- This article was updated on June 29th, 2023