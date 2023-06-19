Image: MAPPA

Vinland Saga has pretty clearly established a sort of prestige anime status for itself. Animated by Wit Studio for its first season, then taken over by MAPPA, it has continuously received love for its complicated, nuanced portrayal of Thorfinn Karlsefni’s life story. But the most recent arc, the Slave Arc (or Farmland Arc) is coming to a close leaving fans with one question. Will there be a Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 25?

Vinland Saga Season 2: Will We Get an Episode 25?

Vinland Saga Season 2 will not have an episode 25, as it was planned to only have 24 episodes spanning 2 cours. This is a recently popular trend once again, with big mainstream hits like Jujutsu Kaisen and Rurouni Kenshin being set up for similar runs. It might seem arbitrary to end evenly at 24 episodes, but there’s a more clear reason why Vinland Saga doesn’t have Episode 25 planned.

Vinland Saga Eastern Expedition Arc: Will There Be a Season 3?

While there’s no firm announcement in place, it seems likely. Counter to how Demon Slayer had the news ready to go before Crunchyroll became temporarily unavailable at the time of the Season 3 finale, Vinland Saga has yet to make the announcement, but the episode only just aired today. The anime has achieved critical acclaim and ends on an uplifting note in the Season 2 finale, but Thorfinn’s ambitions are now on the table, and it’d be cruel not to see it brought to life.

The next step of Vinland Saga is the story of Thorfinn’s journey to Vinland to create a peaceful society. He meets amazing new supporting characters like Hild and Gudrid, and the fans have already made some pretty cool tribute content featuring these story arcs.

The question on fans’ minds when it comes to uplifting, powerful series like these shouldn’t be whether we’ll get one more episode. It’s whether we’ll get the whole story, as there’s still so much for us to see.

- This article was updated on June 19th, 2023