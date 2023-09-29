Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11: Release Date and Time

Screenshot: Studio MAPPA

The stakes are higher than ever in Jujutsu Kaisen and fans cannot wait to know what will happen with our heroes in Episode 11. Everything seems to be going wrong for Itadori and his friends, with many more Cursed Spirits and enemies invading Shibuya. Right now, only a miracle could save them from a certain defeat. Keep reading to know when Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 will be released to continue this exciting adventure!

Beware of spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

When Will Fans be Able to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 11 will be aired this coming October 5, 2023, on Japanese TV Networks approximately at 00:00 AM JST. Shortly after, the episode will become available for international fans to enjoy via Crunchyroll. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:00 AM Thursday, October 4 Mountain Time (MST) 11:00 AM Thursday, October 4 Central Time (CT) 12:00 PM Thursday, October 4 Eastern Time (EST) 1:00 PM Thursday, October 4 Atlantic Time (AST) 2:00 PM Thursday, October 4 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Thursday, October 4 Central European Time (CEST) 7:00 PM Thursday, October 4 Moscow (MSK) 8:00 PM Thursday, October 4 Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:30 PM Thursday, October 4 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 00:00 AM Friday, October 5 Philippines (PHT) 01:00 AM Friday, October 5 Australian Central Time (ACST) 03:00 AM Friday, October 5

Episode 10 Recap and What to Expect From Episode 11

In the latest episode, Gojo was finally sealed by Kenjaku, who is now in possession of Geto’s body. By using the surprise caused by his new appearance, Kenjaku had enough time to complete his plan and get rid of Gojo. A truly saddening moment occurred when Geto’s body instinctually reacted by holding Kenjaku by the neck at seeing Satoru in danger, despite him being dead already.

The battle is not over yet, as Itadori’s group is now split. Yuji has been tasked with finding Nanami and asking for his help recruiting more sorcerers now that Gojo is gone. Mei Mei will stay back to fight any enemies that approach and give the young man time. Sadly, they are also being persecuted by Jogo and Mahito, who want to capture and kill Itadori.

Episode 11 will most likely focus on Itadori’s search for Nanami but it could also contain the beginning of the fight between the boy and Jogo. Nonetheless, it is almost assured that the tension will keep growing now that their most powerful ally has been taken out of commission.

