Higuruma in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 Leaks and Raw Scans: It’s Judgment Day [SPOILERS]

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 is an exciting prospect for the fans. It’s relatively unknown territory from here on out, especially with certain characters cut down viciously in the Culling Game and Shinjuku Showdown. With fewer opponents left for Sukuna to dismantle, and Hajime Kashimo not being quite convincing enough for the readers as the one to stop him, rumors surface about who joins next. However, according to leaks, rumors, and raw scans from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238, Yuji and Higuruma join the battle against Sukuna!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 Leaks: Hiromi Higuruma Joins the Fight Against Sukuna

Sukuna seems to be rising to new heights as he runs unopposed as an increasingly deadly enemy in the leaks for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238. Kashimo has still not defeated Sukuna and from the looks of the raw scans, things might stay that way as well. But as shown in the climactic final 2-page spread of the chapter, Hiromi Higuruma joins Yuji Itadori in trying to bring the hurt down on Sukuna.

Hailed as a genius by his peers, and a persistent survivor of the Culling Game, Higuruma is a welcome addition to the fray in Jujutsu Kaisen. With his gavel weapon currently in Hammer form, it’s clear things are just getting started, but here’s to hoping that he and Yuji can hand out a death sentence, and whether the Executioner’s Sword will make an appearance.

What Happens to Hajime Kashimo in JJK Chapter 238 Manga Scans?

From what the raw scans seem to be showing for the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 leaks, things might be looking bleak for Kashimo. From one of the leaked panels, it looks like Kashimo is about to learn the hard way that Sukuna’s Giant Dismantle is what spelled doom for Gojo, even in the absence of Mahoraga.

That being said, it can’t be overstated that this exchange will still be incredibly exciting, especially as a prospective anime scene. Kashimo is going in swinging, with a new transformation imminent.

But leakers were quick to also confirm, despite all this exciting news, it’ll have to keep us plenty excited for a couple of weeks, as JJK goes on a one-week hiatus after Sunday.

- This article was updated on October 4th, 2023