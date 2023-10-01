Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 237 Spoilers

Get ready for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 here!

October 1st, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 Release Date
Sukuna has been on a roll for dozens of chapters at this point. His greatest victory may have already happened in Chapter 236, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping him as other opponents swoop in after the Shinjuku Showdown. Hajime Kashimo finally gets his moment to fight Sukuna in this, mustering up his might while Sukuna continues to fight on. With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238, will we see Sukuna’s winning streak hold up, or will he face a shocking demise?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 Release Date, Time, & Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen will release Chapter 238 on Sunday, October 8, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For Japanese digital readers, this means October 9, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

For readers worldwide, feel free to check our release time zone guide below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 237, Sukuna still has some steam as he finds a new challenger, but not without some helpful intervention.

RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 Spoilers

Kashimo was not the only one to join the fight. Urauma appeared atop a giant block of ice, along with Kinji Hakari. Hakari used his domain to capture Uraume, but the ice was meant to deliver Sukuna a powerful weapon. This is the remnant of Yorozu, Cursed Tool: Martial Solution. But Kashimo is resistant to the electric properties of Sukuna’s attacks with this weapon. From there, it turns into a fierce competition, but even upon sustaining damage, he repairs himself as a curse by temporarily taking fleshly form.

What Can We Expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238?

It’s too early to say what’ll happen in this new fight, but it’d be certainly surprising to see Sukuna lose after what he just went through. He is cruising for a bruising, but Kashimo might not be the one to deliver it. However, with all the action from recent chapters, it’s good to see things changed up. But we’d also really like to see the spectating characters fight once again, they’ve been on standby for a while.

- This article was updated on October 1st, 2023

