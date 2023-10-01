Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Sukuna has been on a roll for dozens of chapters at this point. His greatest victory may have already happened in Chapter 236, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping him as other opponents swoop in after the Shinjuku Showdown. Hajime Kashimo finally gets his moment to fight Sukuna in this, mustering up his might while Sukuna continues to fight on. With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238, will we see Sukuna’s winning streak hold up, or will he face a shocking demise?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 Release Date, Time, & Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen will release Chapter 238 on Sunday, October 8, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For Japanese digital readers, this means October 9, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

For readers worldwide, feel free to check our release time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 237, Sukuna still has some steam as he finds a new challenger, but not without some helpful intervention.

RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 Spoilers

Kashimo was not the only one to join the fight. Urauma appeared atop a giant block of ice, along with Kinji Hakari. Hakari used his domain to capture Uraume, but the ice was meant to deliver Sukuna a powerful weapon. This is the remnant of Yorozu, Cursed Tool: Martial Solution. But Kashimo is resistant to the electric properties of Sukuna’s attacks with this weapon. From there, it turns into a fierce competition, but even upon sustaining damage, he repairs himself as a curse by temporarily taking fleshly form.

What Can We Expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238?

It’s too early to say what’ll happen in this new fight, but it’d be certainly surprising to see Sukuna lose after what he just went through. He is cruising for a bruising, but Kashimo might not be the one to deliver it. However, with all the action from recent chapters, it’s good to see things changed up. But we’d also really like to see the spectating characters fight once again, they’ve been on standby for a while.

