Something terrible just happened in Jujutsu Kaisen. Social media is blowing up about it, and fans are in a frenzy. Leaks were sprung about Chapter 236 but it took everybody by surprise that it happened. The Shinjuku Showdown Arc has concluded and fans aren’t sure what to expect going forward, given the latest revelations. For the sake of spoilers, please scroll down for more details as we prepare for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen will release Chapter 237 on Sunday, October 1, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

As the action might have stopped for a brief spell, a new challenger approaches, so get ready for the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 using this time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 236, some major, series-altering events happen. Spoilers ahead!

RECAP & SPOILERS: What Happened in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236?

Satoru Gojo is dead. In his dying moments, he has a fateful, introspective reunion with Geto as he used to know him. He talks about regrets, his motives as a sorcerer, and Sukuna’s abilities. But to the shock of the readers (who weren’t spoiled by a massive chapter leak), it’s revealed that he was bisected by an attack from Sukuna that occurred between chapters.

What this means, whether it will stick, is still up for debate. It’s shocked Gojo’s allies, and Sukuna himself acknowledges the challenge that Gojo has provided. But right now, one of the series’ iconic fighters, and a fan-favorite poster child, has bitten the dust, and in the final panel of the chapter, Hajime Kashimo appears, presumably next to fight.

- This article was updated on September 24th, 2023