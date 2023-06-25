Jujutsu Kaisen Watch Order, Explained

Image: MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen is the star child of the Shonen Dark Trio, at least when it comes to anime content. The series has received a full 2-cour first season with a second season on the way, along with content in between. If you are wanting to take a deep dive into the series without checking out the 200+ chapter manga, there are a couple of ways about doing so. Here is the Jujutsu Kaisen anime watch order!

How Do You Watch Jujutsu Kaisen in Order?

There is currently only the first mainline season of Jujutsu Kaisen and the simplest order is to watch all 24 episodes of this before the 23-episode Season 2. The first season has a linear plot progression that’s easy to follow with plenty of content to chew on, with no filler, which wasn’t always given in the anime world.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Season 2 Release Date Schedule

But one thing to consider in this is the Jujutsu Kaisen series has numerous points that feature arcs firmly rooted in the past. These include Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Arc featured in Season 2.

Do You Need to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Before Watching Season 1 or 2?

You can watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 first, as it’s chronologically the Cursed Child Arc, the first on the timeline of the series. You won’t have spoiled any major plot points for Season 1, so you can watch it before starting the anime, or at any point without ruining the experience for yourself. The good news is, whatever order you choose, it’s all available on Crunchyroll!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chronological Watch Order: What Should You Watch First?

To watch the Jujutsu Kaisen series in chronological order as close to the anime’s linear timeline, you should take the following approach:

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Movie) Cursed Child Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Episodes 1-24

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shibuya Incident Arc

For those put off by Season 2 being split off, keep in mind this only affects the episodes focusing on Gojo’s past. It’ll be distinctive, set in 2006, and we’ll keep this post updated with the episode specifics. But this is the best way to watch the chronological progression of events in the series as they’ve been put to the screen so far.

- This article was updated on June 24th, 2023