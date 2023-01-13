When Does Kakashi Become Hokage in Naruto Shippuden?

Image: Pierrot Co., Ltd.

Kakashi Hatake is one of the most iconic characters in the Naruto universe. For those who have followed the series for years, we all knew he was an exceptional character meant to consistently stand out from the cast. With that in mind, for those who may not have been paying attention, his rank quickly shot up from Jonin, and at one point in Naruto Shippuden, he was Hokage, leading Konohagakure. Fans might be wondering when and why Kakashi was named Hokage, so we’re here to clear things up.

Naruto Shippuden: When Kakashi Became Hokage

Kakashi fully succeeds Tsunade, becoming the Sixth Hokage in episode 479 of Naruto Shippuden (chapter 799 in the manga) after the end of the Fourth Great Ninja War. However, Kakashi was originally selected as her successor way back in episode 219 (chapter 488 in the manga) after Danzō’s passing but did not assume the role after Tsunade woke from her coma.

The decision was made despite Naruto being the clear eventual candidate for the role. But that’s not to take away from Kakashi, who was hailed as a genius since childhood and is one of the most fearsome shinobi in the whole series. This was known, with the character still having some personal growth to do of his own, having never risen to the rank of Chunin, and Kakashi wanted him to become a Jōnin first. Kakashi reigned as Hokage for 12-13 years.

Who Succeeded Kakashi as Hokage?

As the finale to the original Naruto Shippuden story, Naruto Uzumaki succeeded Kakashi Hatake to become the Seventh Hokage over a decade after his mentor took the role. This was a foregone conclusion by the climax of the Fourth Great Ninja War, and Naruto’s main original goal as a shinobi. It was an emotional journey, with some stories being more enjoyable than others, but one where the fan-favorite Kakashi got his time in the Hokage position before passing it to a rightful successor.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023