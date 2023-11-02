Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 English Sub Release Date and Time

Image: Mappa

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15, the Shibuya Incident enters a terrifying new phase. As an unexpected family reunion unfolds amid the race to rescue Satoru Gojo, the monster lurking within Yuji Itadaori is finally unleashed, and he’s more than ready to make up for lost time.

The ending of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 is the most suspenseful in the series thus far, and as those caught up with the manga the anime is based on are no doubt aware, things only get more intense from here. Jujutsu Kaisen fans only have a week to prepare themselves for what’s about to happen, so here’s everything you need to know about the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 English Sub Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 will be released on November 9, 2023. It should become available on Crunchyroll at 10 AM PT / 12 PM CT / 1 PM ET, but the episode may be a few minutes late. If it is, head to the webpage for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 and click the “Next Episode” tab on the right. As is tradition, the English dub of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 will arrive on Crunchyroll about two weeks after the subbed version premieres, so fans of the dub should return on November 23, 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16 Release Date Countdown

The race to rescue Suguro Geto is about to take a drastic turn, so here’s a time zone release chart for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 16.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 11:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:00 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:00 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:00 PM GMT Europe 7:00 PM CEST Moscow 8:00 PM MSK India 10:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand September 22, 12:00 AM ICT Philippines September 22, 1:00 AM PHT

RECAP: JJK Season 2 Episode 15 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 16

Megumi’s recently resurrected father, Toji Fushigoro, barges into the battle against Dagon, and it doesn’t take long for him to wreck the Cursed Spirit utterly. Before he can move to eliminate the assembled jujutsu sorcerers, however, Jogo enters the fray and begins systematically taking everyone present down. Unfortunately, Jugo’s attention is soon drawn to a more pressing issue.

In Shibuya Station, Suguru Geto’s subordinates Nanako and Mimiko Hasaba feed one of Ryomen Sukuna’s fingers to a barely alive Yuji, drawing Jogo to their location. Jugo then proceeds to feed Yuji ten more of Sukuna’s fingers, allowing the King of Curses to seize control of Yuji’s body. Far from grateful for the unrequested assistance, Sukuna slaughters the Hasaba siblings before turning to face Jugo.

With the next episode setting up an apocalyptic showdown between Sukuna and Jogo, things are about to get very bad for the citizens of Shibuya. On top of that, Maki Zenin, Kento Nanami, and Naobito Zenin are all struck down by Jogo’s flames, forcing fans to wait a week to see whether or not they survived.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023