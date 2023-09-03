Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 234 Spoilers

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media / MAPPA, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Gojo’s fight with Sukuna is drawing nearer to their last trade of blows soon in Jujutsu Kaisen. Sukuna keeps the pressure on Gojo and has continuously laid down grievous injuries, while Gojo’s healing struggles to keep up. Will the Shinjuku Showdown Arc end with the death of a fan favorite, or is another result in the cards? Get ready either way for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 will release on Sunday, September 3, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you want to see how Gojo deals with Sukuna and Mahoraga, get ready with this Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235 release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Gojo faces other threats formed by Sukuna’s takeover of Megumi’s body.

RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 235

As the fight rages on, Yuta Okkotsu considers joining in the fight. However, with the real possibility of Sukuna still concealing a contingency plan in case he beats Gojo and has to fight his friends, they decide against it. Sukuna is essentially holding back in case he has to keep a killer move in reserve, while Gojo can fight unfettered.

Meanwhile, Gojo finds himself faced not only with Mahoraga but now a twisted Nue as threats summoned to fight for Sukuna. He even gets his arm slashed off in the process, but, undaunted, he annihilates Nue with Maximum Output Blue. The chapter ends with an intense declaration, “Forty-one seconds from now, for the second time, Satoru Gojo’s Hollow Purple will cut through Shinjuku.”

- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2023