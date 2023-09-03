Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 234 Spoilers

Gojo’s fight with Sukuna is drawing nearer to their last trade of blows soon in Jujutsu Kaisen. Sukuna keeps the pressure on Gojo and has continuously laid down grievous injuries, while Gojo’s healing struggles to keep up. Will the Shinjuku Showdown Arc end with the death of a fan favorite, or is another result in the cards? Get ready either way for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235!
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235 Release Date, Time, and Countdown
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 will release on Sunday, September 3, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!
If you want to see how Gojo deals with Sukuna and Mahoraga, get ready with this Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 235 release time zone guide!
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)
|8:00 AM PST
|Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)
|9:00 AM MST
|Central Time (Chicago, Regina)
|10:00 AM CST
|Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)
|11:00 AM EST
|Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)
|12:00 PM AST
|Brazil (Brasília Time)
|12:00 PM BST
|UK and Ireland
|4:00 PM GMT
|Europe
|5:00 PM CEST
|Moscow
|6:00 PM MSK
|India
|8:30 PM IST
|Vietnam and Thailand
|10:00 PM ICT
|Philippines
|11:00 PM PHT
In the latest chapter, Gojo faces other threats formed by Sukuna’s takeover of Megumi’s body.
RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 235
As the fight rages on, Yuta Okkotsu considers joining in the fight. However, with the real possibility of Sukuna still concealing a contingency plan in case he beats Gojo and has to fight his friends, they decide against it. Sukuna is essentially holding back in case he has to keep a killer move in reserve, while Gojo can fight unfettered.
Meanwhile, Gojo finds himself faced not only with Mahoraga but now a twisted Nue as threats summoned to fight for Sukuna. He even gets his arm slashed off in the process, but, undaunted, he annihilates Nue with Maximum Output Blue. The chapter ends with an intense declaration, “Forty-one seconds from now, for the second time, Satoru Gojo’s Hollow Purple will cut through Shinjuku.”
- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2023