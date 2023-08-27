Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 233 Spoilers

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Gege Akutami continues to cook with the latest chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen. Fan speculation isn’t the only speculation running rampant that Gojo’s victory isn’t certain, with even the manga’s panels showing his allies beginning to lose faith. Despite this, the hype levels are running high for the Shinjuku Showdown Arc’s inevitable and likely explosive conclusion as it draws near. Get ready for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 here!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 will release on Sunday, August 3, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you want to catch Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 upon its release, check our release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

The pressure is on as Mahoraga presents a threat to Gojo’s defenses. But the prodigy never disappoints and teases the readers with a possible reveal of a new technique.

RECAP: JJK Chapter 233 Spoilers, Unlimited Hollow, and What to Expect in Chapter 234

Gojo is in trouble, and even the spectators are catching on. Mahoraga is instrumental in adapting to Gojo’s inviolability. His solution? Go on the offensive, banking on Sukuna not expecting this play. He’s attacking instead of adapting to Gojo’s Red technique, so in the final panel Gojo hatches his plan: take out Mahoraga with one shot, with the mysterious Unlimited Hollow attack.

Fans were quick and eager to speculate on what this could look like. Could it be an enhancement of existing attacks like his iconic Hollow Purple, or a different color type? Only time will tell, and we’ll keep you posted with the latest news (and the juicy leaks) when the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 arrives!

- This article was updated on August 27th, 2023