Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 233 Spoilers

What is Unlimited Hollow?

August 27th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 Release Date
Gege Akutami continues to cook with the latest chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen. Fan speculation isn’t the only speculation running rampant that Gojo’s victory isn’t certain, with even the manga’s panels showing his allies beginning to lose faith. Despite this, the hype levels are running high for the Shinjuku Showdown Arc’s inevitable and likely explosive conclusion as it draws near. Get ready for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 here!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 will release on Sunday, August 3, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you want to catch Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 upon its release, check our release time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

The pressure is on as Mahoraga presents a threat to Gojo’s defenses. But the prodigy never disappoints and teases the readers with a possible reveal of a new technique.

RECAP: JJK Chapter 233 Spoilers, Unlimited Hollow, and What to Expect in Chapter 234

Gojo is in trouble, and even the spectators are catching on. Mahoraga is instrumental in adapting to Gojo’s inviolability. His solution? Go on the offensive, banking on Sukuna not expecting this play. He’s attacking instead of adapting to Gojo’s Red technique, so in the final panel Gojo hatches his plan: take out Mahoraga with one shot, with the mysterious Unlimited Hollow attack.

Fans were quick and eager to speculate on what this could look like. Could it be an enhancement of existing attacks like his iconic Hollow Purple, or a different color type? Only time will tell, and we’ll keep you posted with the latest news (and the juicy leaks) when the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 234 arrives!

- This article was updated on August 27th, 2023

