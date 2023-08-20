Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 232 Spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen is back after a small Shonen Jump hiatus during the Obon Festival. But the action hasn’t slowed by a millisecond, with Gojo’s fight against Sukuna raging on. Sukuna keeps contriving new ways to get the upper hand in this fight, and doubts begin to rise as to Gojo’s potential to survive this fight. To find out who comes out on top in this Shinjuku Showdown Arc, you’ll have to keep reading. Find out more about the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233 here!
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233 Release Date, Time, and Countdown
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233 will release on Sunday, August 27. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!
Release Date Countdown
The fight is not over yet, so keep your eyes peeled for what comes next with our Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 233 release time zone guide!
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)
|8:00 AM PST
|Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)
|9:00 AM MST
|Central Time (Chicago, Regina)
|10:00 AM CST
|Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)
|11:00 AM EST
|Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)
|12:00 PM AST
|Brazil (Brasília Time)
|12:00 PM BST
|UK and Ireland
|4:00 PM GMT
|Europe
|5:00 PM CEST
|Moscow
|6:00 PM MSK
|India
|8:30 PM IST
|Vietnam and Thailand
|10:00 PM ICT
|Philippines
|11:00 PM PHT
In the latest chapter, Gojo believes he can take down Sukuna before he adapts to his inviolability. What do you think happens next?
RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 233
Sukuna’s use of Mahoraga is key in this chapter, needing only 4 spins of the shikigami’s wheel signaling its adaptation to Gojo’s attacks. Sukuna needed 4 spins, and Gojo, despite his best efforts to win beforehand, gives him those spins.
It’s at this moment that we see Sukuna entrap Gojo, slashing his neck as the chapter ends. Gojo’s been able to use his reverse cursed technique to keep his healing factor up, but will it be enough to pull through this alive?
- This article was updated on August 20th, 2023