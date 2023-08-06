Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 231 Spoilers

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

In Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shinjuku Showdown Arc, Gojo and Sukuna have been giving us a hell of a fight. Predictions have gone out the window as both prodigious opponents reminded us that they’re still wildcards. While this in and of itself is unsurprising in a Shonen manga, it remains thrilling, especially with the stakes as high as they are. Will Gojo pull out with the win before Sukuna secures the advantage and snuffs out the flame of a fan-favorite hero? Find out the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232 will release on Sunday, August 20. It’ll be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232

Release Date Countdown

If you’re anxious to see if Gojo wins before Mahoraga adapts for Sukuna, get ready for the release time of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232 with this time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Gojo can unleash a barrage of blows against Sukuna, but he’s going to have to get serious soon.

RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) Chapter 231 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 232

Gojo continues to have a melee combat advantage against Sukuna. However, every time Gojo lands an attack, the wheel above Sukuna spins, signifying him adapting. Supposedly, after the wheel turns three more times, it’ll have adapted fully to Gojo. Despite this, Gojo remains cocky, confident he’ll lay down the killing blow before then.

What readers should expect in Chapter 232 is hopefully a risky gambit from Gojo, taking this moment seriously as it becomes increasingly clear that Sukuna is playing the long game.

