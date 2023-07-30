Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 230 Spoilers

Images: Gege Akutami / VIZ Media / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

It’s a nailbiter of a fight between Gojo and Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen. The Shinjuku Showdown has been raging in the manga for months now as the two combatants pull out all the stops to break each other down. Each time you think one party has the advantage, things take an about-face, to the point of it being an interesting prospect to see this arc animated. Get yourself ready for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231 will release on Sunday, August 6. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Be sure to check below for the release time for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 231 in your region!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Gojo and Sukuna see the limits imposed on them by their abilities and continue pushing past them.

RECAP: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 230 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 231

As expected, developments caused the pendulum to swing back and Gojo is revealed to be causing deadly harm to his brain as after-effects of his self-healing. It turns out that it’s not as simple as healing the rest of his body.

However, as revealed in the final pages of the chapter, Sukuna has also damaged his brain to the point of being unable to open a domain to finish Gojo off. It’s here that a brawl is about to break out in what looks like the late stages of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

- This article was updated on July 30th, 2023