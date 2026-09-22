James Farthing was taken into custody after deputies discovered him asleep in a running vehicle at a Georgetown Walmart. This latest run-in with law enforcement marks the fifth arrest for the 51-year-old since he claimed a massive $167.3 million Powerball jackpot in April 2025. That specific prize reportedly stands as the largest Powerball jackpot ever won in Kentucky, but it seems his life has taken a chaotic turn since his big win.

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As reported by People, the incident began shortly after someone reported a white Ford Mustang with a temporary tag stopped in the middle of an intersection. The car eventually made its way to the local Walmart parking lot, coming to a stop near the electric vehicle charging stations. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found the engine still running with Farthing asleep in the passenger seat. It took repeated knocks on the window to finally wake him up.

Once he was awake, the situation escalated. Deputies reported that Farthing appeared impaired, noting he had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, and significant trouble maintaining his balance. Authorities also stated they reportedly smelled alcohol and marijuana inside the vehicle.

He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol

Farthing claimed that a woman had driven him to the location and then left him there, but surveillance footage told a different story. The footage reportedly showed the Mustang arriving at the lot, and no one was seen getting out of the car before the police arrived.

In April 2025, James Shannon Farthing won Kentucky’s largest-ever Powerball jackpot, $167.3 million.



Days later, he was arrested in Florida after allegedly kicking a sheriff’s deputy in the face. He later pleaded guilty to battery and resisting an officer.



The arrests kept… pic.twitter.com/T9wNXMwz9F — Morbid Knowledge (@MorbidKnowledge) September 16, 2026

Because the vehicle was running and deputies believed he presented a danger to himself and others, they described him as being “manifestly” under the influence of alcohol. He was subsequently taken to the Scott County Detention Center to face a charge of alcohol intoxication in a public place.

This is far from the first time Farthing has been in trouble with the law since his lottery win. Only days after he claimed his $167.3 million prize, he was reportedly arrested in Pinellas County, Florida, for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Police reported that he kicked an officer who was trying to break up a fight he was involved in. His legal troubles continued into the following year, with an arrest in February for intimidation of a participant in the legal process.

By March, he was reportedly facing more serious allegations, including second-degree burglary and marijuana possession. In that case, police alleged that he entered a Lexington home and walked away with roughly $12,000 in cash. His fourth arrest occurred in July in Scott County, where he was charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault related to a domestic violence incident.

The victim in that case alleged that after returning from a boating trip, Farthing put both hands around her neck and restricted her breathing. He pleaded not guilty to those charges on July 28, as LEX 18 News reports, with his bond set at $15,000 and conditions requiring him to wear a monitoring device and avoid contact with the victim.

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