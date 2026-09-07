A man drove 600 miles to reunite with a friend after 10 years apart, then left after two days with $30 of his $2,500 left

A man who spent six months planning a reunion trip to Washington state has described how a decade of separation left him with little in common with a former close friend. The traveler, posting under the handle u/ahab_rehab on Reddit, had planned a full week centered on fishing and catching up. The visit ended after just two days, and he returned home with only $30 remaining from a $2,500 travel budget.

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As reported by Daily Dot, the visitor said his friend repeatedly demanded cigarettes rather than asking for them, prompting him to set a boundary on funding that habit. The friend had also described his living space as roughly 200 square feet, but the visitor said the unit was not clean enough to use the promised air mattress, and he ended up sleeping on his own camping gear instead.

By the second morning, an unpleasant smell in the sleeping area became the final factor in the visitor’s decision to leave early. Members of the r/BoyDinnerDiaries subreddit questioned how the full $2,500 had been spent in such a short window, and the visitor said the money went toward gas, an out-of-state fishing license, and food, drinks, and cigarettes for his friend, who allegedly never followed through on a promise to reimburse him.

The emotional toll matched the financial one

The visitor said he spent much of the trip listening to his friend discuss difficulties in his life, while his own attempts to share lighter stories were met with indifference or a friend staring at his phone. He also said their fishing trip was disrupted by his friend’s loud talking, which he claimed scared away the fish. Reddit threads about disappointing reunions and travel plans have circulated widely in recent months, including one from a Greek vacation that ended similarly early after a partner’s comments soured the trip.

Research published September 4 in Nature Communications Psychology by SFU professor Lara Aknin and Dr. Gillian Sandstrom examined why people hesitate to reconnect with old friends. The study found that 90 percent of participants had lost touch with someone they still cared about, yet many felt neutral or negative about reaching out again, citing fear of awkwardness or guilt as psychological distance grew over time.

The researchers noted that relationships provide meaning even when reconnecting requires effort, and that people are frequently surprised by how welcoming an old friend turns out to be. Unexpected costs from travel tend to pop up all the time, but it’s always a big deal.

The visitor said he has since moved on to planning new fishing trips with friends he trusts, though the outcome of his reimbursement request from his former friend remains unclear. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the friend’s side of the story, as the account originates solely from a Reddit post.

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