Woman was in Greece on a vacation with her fiancé where he got drunk and said he missed being single. She flew home without him

A woman recently cut her vacation in Greece short and flew home alone after her fiancé admitted he was having second thoughts about their upcoming marriage. As reported by Daily Dot, she shared the details of her experience on Reddit in the r/GirlDinnerDiaries community, where she titled her post “Flew home from our vacation without my fiancé.” The couple had intended to stay for four more days, but things went sideways after her partner got drunk at the hotel bar and began chatting with an older married couple.

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The conversation eventually shifted to the topic of marriage. During this exchange, the fiancé told the couple that he was “mostly getting married because it feels like the next thing you’re supposed to do.” While she initially thought he was making a joke, the reaction from the married woman made her realize he was being entirely serious.

Once the couple returned to their hotel room, she confronted him about the comment. His response was disheartening, as he told her he missed being single and believed they had gotten engaged too soon. He even claimed he felt pressured into the relationship, despite the fact that he was the one who had proposed.

The situation escalated when he accused her of “ruining the vacation” for taking his words to heart

While he eventually fell asleep, she stayed awake and began planning her departure. By the next morning, she had packed her bags, changed her flight, and headed to the airport. To make the journey home a bit better, she used the money she had been saving for their wedding to upgrade her seat to first class. Her fiancé woke up to find her gone and called her 17 times. She noted that the engagement ring was still in her purse, as she had not yet decided what to do with it.

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The post has gained significant traction on Reddit, gathering more than 54,000 upvotes. Many users praised her for choosing to leave rather than moving forward with a marriage to someone who openly expressed doubts.

One commenter called the first-class upgrade “the best use of money” they had ever heard of, while another pointed out that she had likely saved herself from the much higher financial and emotional cost of a future divorce. Other users shared their own stories of partners who had similar attitudes. One person recalled an ex-husband who claimed he only married her because it was “the right thing to do,” and another mentioned an ex who insisted that “all the wives are miserable.”

Several commenters highlighted that the fiancé’s admission about missing being single was a major red flag. One person joked that he no longer had to miss being single because he was now on his own. While some might argue that alcohol influenced his behavior, it is clear that the comments struck a deep chord.

According to the Mile High Recovery Center, alcohol can reduce inhibitions and impair judgment. However, research from the National Institutes of Health indicates that pre-wedding doubts are significant, as people who experience such hesitation are more likely to divorce within four years than those who do not.

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