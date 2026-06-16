A mom let her 4-year-old shout at the pool on vacation, and her husband and his mother haven’t forgiven her since

A mother’s decision to publicly back her four-year-old’s right to be loud at the pool during a family vacation in Greece has sparked a lasting dispute with her husband and mother-in-law. The story gained traction after being covered by Bored Panda, following the mom’s post on Reddit laying out her side of the situation. The family had been staying at a private rental house with neighboring properties nearby.

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The girl had been in the pool since around 10:00 AM, and by 11:00 AM the play had grown to include water guns, splash fighting with her father, and shouting through a pool noodle. When the husband and mother-in-law repeatedly asked the child to keep the noise down, the mom stepped in and told them in front of the girl that they were outside and it was fine for her to be loud.

The mother later acknowledged she may have been wrong to undermine her husband in front of their daughter and said she has since spoken with him privately. She held firm, however, that because the noise was not constant and did not occur in the early morning hours, her daughter should be free to express herself.

Reddit came down firmly on the side of the husband

Commenters largely sided with the husband and mother-in-law, with many arguing that being on vacation does not grant anyone a pass to ignore the comfort of those around them. Several pointed out that if two adults within your own group are telling you the noise is too much, that is a reliable signal it has crossed from playful into disruptive. The mom’s argument that outdoor settings make volume irrelevant drew particular pushback, with readers noting that sound travels easily in residential rental areas where others may be resting or working.

Greece’s legally enforced quiet hours became a recurring point in the discussion. The country’s rules typically prohibit noisy activity between 3:00 PM and 5:30 PM and again from 11:00 PM to 7:00 AM, as outlined by Nikana. While the family’s session fell outside those windows, commenters argued the principle of respecting neighbors applies regardless of the hour, amid separate viral debate over a Louisiana woman’s reaction to being filmed in a restaurant that drew widespread attention online.

Several users framed the episode as a missed teaching moment, arguing that learning to have fun without being disruptive is part of a child’s social development. The mother’s decision to intervene publicly, rather than address her disagreement with her husband away from the child, drew as much criticism as the noise itself.

In a follow-up on the thread, she said she plans to be more mindful of her daughter’s volume going forward and will keep parenting disagreements private, amid ongoing Reddit discussion about a family secret found in a grandfather’s dresser drawing significant debate over what to share with relatives.

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