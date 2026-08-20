Matt Van Swol, a former Nuclear Scientist for the US Department of Energy, is shipping a window air conditioning unit to a man he met in London after being shocked by the lack of cooling technology during his recent European trip, Daily Dot reported. The scientist shared his experience on X, where he detailed his frustration with the heat while visiting Paris and London for a few days.

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He described the weather as “blistering hot” and noted that his expectations for a comfortable stay were quickly shattered when he checked into his Airbnb. He arrived at his rental to find the room temperature sitting at 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius) with absolutely no cooling system to be found.

Attempting to adjust the thermostat proved to be a waste of time because the system only circulated hot air. He spent his time searching for a window AC unit, but his search ended in failure. Instead of finding a proper cooling solution, he only encountered low-powered fans that were clearly insufficient for the high temperatures.

The experience left him completely dumbfounded

He posed the question, “What are you guys doing?” to his followers while noting that while he understands Europe has many old homes, it still makes no sense to him that they lack simple window units. His confusion only deepened after he spoke with an Englishman about the situation. He discovered that this man, who appeared to be fairly established, simply opted to sleep on his patio to escape the heat.

I just got back from the UK…



My friends in Europe, we need to talk about the A/C situation.



Why do you live like this?



Your homes are so blisteringly hot that you choose to live OUTSIDE most of the day because it’s so hot.



Where are your window A/C units?!



I told a man in… pic.twitter.com/CdZ0Mx4LQt — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) August 19, 2026

This interaction moved the scientist to take action. He obtained the man’s address and spoke with him about the benefits of window AC units, noting that the gentleman had never even heard of the device before. He decided to send a unit from America so the European man could finally experience the comfort of a climate-controlled room. He stated, “You do not have to like that…” and added, “There’s a magical box out there that makes your house cold.”

He remains firm in his belief that having an AC unit is not purely about the cost. He maintains that every house in the UK should be equipped with one. His video documenting this situation has gained significant traction, reaching nearly 70,000 views as of publication with over 300 comments. Many people on X have been amused by his reaction to the European heat. Some users have even called him a hero for his decision to send the unit across the ocean.

Not everyone agrees with his assessment of the situation, however. Some users pointed out the limitations of the local power infrastructure. They commented, “Their grid cannot handle AC; they are already having issues.” Another user noted, “Their energy costs are very high already, and they’re struggling as it is to meet power demands.”

Other social media users shared in his frustration, with one person commenting, “Haha, (it’s like that) every time I’m here!!” It is certainly an interesting look at the cultural divide regarding home comfort technology. For now, the scientist has not provided any further updates regarding the Englishman’s reaction to receiving the unit. It is definitely a bold move to try and change the cooling habits of an entire country one window at a time.

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