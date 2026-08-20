Joe Rogan recently shared his blunt take on democratic socialism, claiming the entire ideology sucks and that its popularity is being manufactured through online platforms. During the Wednesday episode of his podcast, Rogan argued that the surge in support for these progressive ideas is coming entirely from social media rather than a genuine shift in public sentiment, The Hill reported.

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Rogan specifically called these supporters Marxists who are fueled by manipulative rhetoric found online. He noted that very few of these people are aware of the historical consequences tied to such strategies. He compared the potential outcome of these policies to a game of checkers, explaining that once a population hands control over to the state, the government ends up with all the power and weaponry.

His guest, Steve Hilton, backed up this sentiment by pointing to the historical failures of Marxism-Leninism in the Soviet Union. Hilton recalled that state-run grocery stores in Hungary under Soviet rule were terrible. This discussion was sparked by a proposal from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani regarding government-run grocery stores designed to improve affordability. Although Mamdani has not identified himself as a Marxist or a communist, critics are quick to apply those labels to him and other progressive candidates.

We have seen democratic socialists secure nominations in New York and Colorado, while a progressive candidate claimed the Democratic nomination for the Senate in Michigan. Republicans are using these labels to attack the Democratic Party as a whole.

Joe Rogan on democratic socialists’ ideology: ‘It sucks’https://t.co/jZKrpKjSRZ — The Hill (@thehill) August 20, 2026

President Trump has been particularly vocal, calling for the deportation of what he terms “hardcore communist bastards” and frequently labeling progressive candidates as “communists.” He has gone as far as calling communism “the greatest threat to our country in history,” placing it above major historical conflicts.

It is worth noting that while socialism and Marxism are often lumped together in these political debates, they are technically distinct concepts. Socialism is a broad term for systems where the public owns the means of production, whereas Marxism is a specific theoretical system focused on class struggle and the analysis of capitalism. Despite these nuances, the political rhetoric remains heated.

As we look toward the upcoming elections, the pressure is on for the Democratic Party to find common ground. Kelly Dietrich, the CEO of the National Democratic Training Committee, emphasized that the party needs to unite to regain power and focus on kitchen-table issues. He believes the priority should be lowering costs at the gas pump and grocery store, rather than getting bogged down in ideological debates.

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