Zohran Mamdani’s city-run grocery plan is facing pushback, and you won’t expect who the most vocal critics are

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is officially moving forward with his plan to open a city-owned grocery store in East Harlem, a project that is already sparking significant debate regarding the future of local businesses and the role of government in the food supply chain. During a rally to mark his first 100 days in office, the democratic socialist mayor announced that La Marqueta on 115th Street and Park Avenue will serve as the pilot site for the first of five planned city-run grocery stores, The Hill reported.

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This initiative is a centerpiece of the mayor’s campaign promise to tackle the city’s affordability crisis by providing residents with lower-cost food options. Mamdani intends to have the first store open by late 2027, with all five borough locations operational by the end of his first term in office. The Manhattan site is slated to be a 9,000-square-foot facility, with a projected cost of $30 million out of an estimated $70 million total for the entire five-store rollout.

By removing costs associated with rent and property taxes, Mamdani believes the city can pass significant savings on to consumers. “When corporations control every part of the food supply chain, prices go up, basic necessities become luxuries and workers and customers both lose,” Mamdani said.

The core of the mayor’s argument is that corporate control of the food supply chain inflates prices for basic necessities

“A public option allows us to intervene where the market has failed.” He maintains that these stores will offer a clear price differential on staples like eggs and bread, even if he hasn’t provided specific pricing formulas yet. During a press conference on Tuesday, he noted, “I can’t give you an exact example of the cost of a cucumber in our essential basket. But what I can tell you is that when New Yorkers come to city-run grocery stores, they will see a clear price differential when it comes to those essentials.”

However, the plan is facing intense scrutiny from those who worry about the impact on independent grocers and bodegas. Critics argue that these private businesses, which operate on notoriously slim margins, cannot compete with a city-subsidized entity that doesn’t have to pay rent or property taxes.

Mamdani’s city-run grocery plan draws pushback from local bodegas, supermarketshttps://t.co/Q7sLE9Iusi — The Hill (@thehill) April 17, 2026

Veteran Democratic political strategist Hank Sheinkopf questioned the financial logic of the proposal, stating, “How does the mayor know what this will really cost? Does he understand the slim margins under which small grocers function?” He further described the plan as “charisma in action paid for by others.”

The National Supermarket Association, which represents 450 independent stores in the city, has been particularly vocal. President Antonio Pena called the initiative a “slap in the face” to grocers who already struggle with the high costs of doing business in New York. Similarly, United Bodegas of America spokesperson Fernando Mateo expressed concerns that the stores would lead to long lines and chaos, suggesting that serving a city of 8 million people with only five locations is unrealistic.

“What do you expect is going to happen?” Mateo asked. “You’re going to have people rushing to these stores early in the morning to late at night, waiting on long lines. You know, it’s going to be more turmoil than anything else.”

Prominent business figures like John Catsimatidis have been critical of the proposal since the campaign, labeling it a “delusional notion in the name of radical socialism” that threatens to destroy private industry. Some political consultants, such as Bill O’Reilly, have warned that if the project succeeds, it could set a precedent for the government to expand further into the retail sector, potentially forcing mom and pop shops to close.

Even within the academic community, experts are skeptical. Stephen Zagor, an adjunct associate professor at Columbia Business School, suggested that the mayor is motivated by a desire to do good but may be underestimating the logistical and financial hurdles. “I think they’re going to be shocked by how challenging it’s going to be, because there will be subsidies and there will be losses, and it’s going to become a real political nightmare at the end of the day,” Zagor said.

Despite the pushback, Mamdani remains committed to his vision. The mayor, who was sworn in by Sen. Bernie Sanders, has consistently emphasized that he will govern based on his principles, including his democratic socialist identity. Whether the City Council will approve the $70 million investment remains to be seen.

City Council Speaker Julie Menin has not yet taken a position, though her office indicated they are in the process of assessing the potential impacts on consumers and small businesses. For now, the mayor is embracing the challenge. As he noted regarding his critics, “Now, some will insist that city-owned businesses do not work, the government cannot keep up with corporations. My answer to them is simple. I look forward to the competition.”

Among his other campaign agendas, Mamdani recently proposed a new tax aimed at luxury second homes valued at over $5 million to address the city’s current budget concerns.

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