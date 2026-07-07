She mentioned being at the pool to her server, but a Texas Roadhouse manager kicked her out, then she asked, ‘was there something different about us?’

Elayssandria and her family expected a normal dinner at Texas Roadhouse, until a passing mention of the pool turned their meal into a confrontation with staff, as detailed by BroBible. She posted a video of the exchange on TikTok under the handle @elayssandria. Abby, their server, made a strong first impression, greeting the table warmly and jotting her name on a napkin before taking their order.

Recommended Videos

Elayssandria brought up that they had spent time at the pool earlier, so she ordered water with lemon to start. Not long after the waters and salads arrived, the group decided to order alcoholic drinks instead. That is when things shifted. A manager named Emma approached the table and began questioning them about drinking, despite no one at the table having confirmed whether or how much anyone had actually had to drink earlier in the day.

Elayssandria said she and the others were confused by the sudden scrutiny. “Why would the server be coming here questioning grown a** adults about what they had at the pool before they came to Texas Roadhouse?” she asked in the video. A staff member explained the questioning was meant to make sure someone could drive them home, to which another woman at the table responded that they knew how to use a rideshare app.

Accusations of profiling followed

When Elayssandria pressed further on why a manager felt the need to get involved, the worker replied only that “somebody” had to be informed. Similar disputes at chain restaurants have drawn online attention before, including a Texas mother’s removal from a restaurant during a family celebration. The situation escalated once Emma arrived at the table directly.

@elayssandria Story time. So my family and I went to Texas Roadhouse expecting a good meal. We were greeted by our server, Abby. She was friendly, introduced herself, wrote her name on a napkin—it started off great. She asked what we wanted to drink. I told her we’d just been poolside, so for now we’d just take some water with lemon. I jokingly said, “H2O.” She looked confused, so I said, “Water.” No big deal. She brought our waters and salads. Then we changed our minds and decided we wanted to order drinks with dinner. That’s when everything changed. Next thing we know, the manager, Emma, comes to our table questioning us about drinking. Mind you, nobody knew if anyone had actually been drinking, how much, or when. Simply saying we’d been at the pool somehow turned into us being treated like suspects. Here’s my question: If you’re a restaurant that serves alcohol, are you questioning every customer who orders a drink? Or was there something different about us? When we calmly asked Emma why we were being questioned, she couldn’t give us an answer. Instead of de-escalating the situation, she told us to leave. But here’s the part that doesn’t make sense… If we had truly done something wrong, why did the restaurant still prepare and give us our food? That alone tells me the situation could have been handled much differently. Unfortunately, by then the damage was done. My steak was overcooked, we never received the condiments that make the meal enjoyable, and the entire experience was ruined. I have video footage of the interaction if Texas Roadhouse Corporate would like to review exactly what happened. I actually contacted corporate first because I believe businesses deserve the opportunity to investigate and make things right before the internet gets involved. This isn’t about getting anyone fired. It’s about accountability, professionalism, and making sure no other family leaves a restaurant feeling embarrassed, confused, or singled out the way we did. Texas Roadhouse, the ball is in your court .*#TexasRoadhouse * #CustomerService * #RestaurantExperience * #GuestExperience * #StoryTime ♬ LET ME BE – The Second Voice

Elayssandria accused the staff of overstepping, telling the manager, “For the server to come over here and you to have that conversation with us, you had to have a conversation with her, because you never had a conversation with us, so what she did and what you did was very inappropriate.” Emma attempted to explain her role but did not finish the thought, and instead asked the group to leave, telling them the situation was not going anywhere.

Accusations of racial profiling came up repeatedly during the exchange. Elayssandria later said she chose to contact Texas Roadhouse’s corporate office rather than let the incident play out publicly first. “This isn’t about getting anyone fired,” she said. “It’s about accountability, professionalism, and making sure no other family leaves a restaurant feeling embarrassed, confused, or singled out the way we did.” BroBible reached out to both Elayssandria and Texas Roadhouse for comment.

Reactions in the comments were split. One user pointed out that servers are legally required to stop serving alcohol once they believe a customer may be intoxicated, writing that “it is illegal for even the manager to serve you” once that call is made. Another, who said they work as a Texas Roadhouse server, argued the training around alcohol service is strict enough that the situation should never have escalated.

A third suggested that raising their voices is what ultimately got the group removed, regardless of who was right. Not everyone agreed, however. One commenter, who said they both serve and manage at a restaurant, wrote that they believed the server and manager had handled things poorly. Restaurants often take a cautious approach to alcohol service because of dram shop laws, which vary by state but generally hold an establishment liable if an intoxicated patron they served goes on to cause harm or injury.

According to Insureon, that liability is why many restaurants choose to err on the side of caution rather than risk legal exposure.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy