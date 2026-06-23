A Texas woman drove 30 minutes to celebrate her husband’s first Father’s Day, but then a manager watching cameras kicked her family out

A Texas woman is speaking out after she and her family were asked to leave a restaurant on Father’s Day because she was breastfeeding her 5-month-old son. The incident, detailed by the Daily Dot, took place at Nowhere Bar in Celina, Texas, and has since divided the internet.

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According to the woman, a staff member approached her table and told her she needed to cover herself while nursing. She declined and asked whether another customer had made a complaint. The answer surprised her. She was told the manager had spotted her on the restaurant’s security cameras and had an issue with it, not another diner.

She asked to speak with the manager directly, only to be told that the employee she was already talking to was the manager. At that point, she decided to cancel her meal and ask for the check. The employee came back with an unexpected response: the owner would cover the tab, but the family still had to leave. “That was extremely humiliating and demoralizing,” she said in the video.

The owner’s response and the legal reality

The woman did not hold back on what the experience meant to her family. “They ruined my family’s first Father’s Day. And they shamed a mother for trying to feed her baby,” she said. The owner later denied that breastfeeding alone was the reason, claiming instead that she had been exposed for an extended period of time. The woman pushed back on that framing. “She wants everyone to believe that a mother and a wife drove 30 minutes to a local burger joint to just (do that),” she said.

The video sparked a split reaction online. Some commenters sided with the establishment, arguing that nursing in public should be done with a cover. “Most classy women take a light blanket or cloth diaper to cover while the baby is nursing,” one X user wrote. Others said public breastfeeding is a natural process and that shaming a mother for it is not acceptable. Restaurant confrontations going viral on social media are nothing new in Texas.

Texas mom says @NowhereBar-Celina in Celina kicked her, her husband, and their 5-month-old out on Father’s Day for breastfeeding.



Her story: Staff told her to cover up. She refused. Manager (watching cameras) said no. She asked for the check. Owner said they’d cover the tab but… pic.twitter.com/LJiAIgYAml — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 22, 2026

What is not up for debate is the law. Under Texas Health and Safety Code Section 165.002, a mother is legally entitled to breastfeed or express breast milk in any location where she is otherwise permitted to be. There is no requirement to cover up, and no exceptions. The Texas legislature has also formally recognized breastfeeding as the best method of infant nutrition and an important act of nurture.

The woman had driven 30 minutes to celebrate her husband’s first Father’s Day at a restaurant they chose specifically for the occasion. Instead, the family left without finishing their meal, with the memory of the day shaped by the confrontation rather than the celebration.

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