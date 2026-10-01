Arick Metayer, 33, has surrendered to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives and faces three felony charges in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 10-year-old girl, according to CBS News. Investigators allege he left the scene of the crash and later changed parts of his car. He remains accused, not convicted, and the allegations must be proven in court.

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Police reports say Metayer was driving a silver 2012 Nissan Versa when he allegedly turned left into the path of an electric bike near Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 117th Street. The bike carried 15-year-old Wilbrent “Brent” Bain and his 10-year-old sister, Peyton Williams, and both were thrown to the road. Metayer allegedly kept driving instead of stopping to help.

Both siblings were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition after the hit-and-run, and Peyton died the following morning. Her brother remained hospitalized with serious injuries. Investigators say surveillance footage and cellphone records later pointed them toward a salvage yard in Davie.

Investigators say Metayer’s car had new passenger doors by the time they found it

Surveillance footage from a nearby home reportedly captured Metayer stopping one block from the scene, where he allegedly got out to inspect the passenger side of his car before leaving the area. Cellphone location records then allegedly placed him at a U-Pull-It salvage yard in Davie the following morning. Footage from the yard allegedly shows Metayer and another man buying a front and rear passenger door for a Nissan.

When investigators later located the vehicle, both passenger-side doors and the side mirror had been replaced with parts in a different color than the rest of the car. Authorities have not recovered the original damaged parts. The man who allegedly helped Metayer carry the doors later told detectives Metayer admitted to being in a crash. As the witness learned from coworkers that a girl had died in a hit-and-run in the same area, he contacted Metayer.

ALERT: Judge berates Florida man who went to a "junkyard" and changed the appearance of his car after he allegedly hit 2 siblings on E-Bikes and fled the scene.



Payton and Brent Williams were riding their E-Bikes in Miami when Arick Metayer drove his car into them, sending them… pic.twitter.com/6TumAHGBNf — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) September 30, 2026

According to the police affidavit, Metayer responded, “I know. I’m going to hire an attorney.” The witness also told investigators that community members were threatening retaliation against Metayer. Investigators say DNA found on the exterior of the Nissan matched Peyton. Cellphone records indicate Metayer rode a Brightline train from Miami to Orlando within roughly 24 hours of the crash. However, officials have not said why he traveled or how long he stayed.

Detectives did not take Metayer into custody when they located the Nissan several days after the crash. His attorney, Albert Quirantes, arranged for him to surrender at Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office headquarters nearly three weeks after the hit-and-run. Quirantes claimed in court that his client tried to surrender weeks earlier, but detectives were not ready.

Metayer faces three felony charges in the hit-and-run case, which are leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, and tampering with physical evidence. Jail records indicate his bond was set at $165,000.

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